Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah Buys Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

- New Purchases: PSI, IVOO, SMH, CEVA, APLE, CQQQ, PTH, FXI, IBB, REZI,
- Added Positions: SPY, KWEB, VOO, BAC, BIDU, CHIQ, TAN, BABA, TEVA,
- Reduced Positions: XLK, IWM, XLV, GXC, XLRE, NVDA, ORA, JPM, HYG, GMRE, XLP, KBA, XLI, MSFT, V, GOOG, KBE, PYPL, COF, JD, AMZN, FB, MA, ESPO, GDXJ, SYF, EXPE, JETS, C, CNC, SEDG, AAPL, PANW, INDA, HON, XHE, XHB, CMCSA, FDX, QCLN, AXP, XBI, GS, XLC, DIA,
- Sold Out: QQQ, XLF, PEP, PG, IHI, AMD, LLY, INTC, BUD, FRSX, XLE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 852,455 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 183,194 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.91%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 124,227 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.44%
- KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 644,613 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.95%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 367,408 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.66%
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.92 and $128.47, with an estimated average price of $116.88. The stock is now traded at around $121.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 184,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.79 and $180.92, with an estimated average price of $168.63. The stock is now traded at around $184.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 87,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $243.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 35,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CEVA Inc (CEVA)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in CEVA Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $59.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 102,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.39 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 357,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $92.78. The stock is now traded at around $82.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 62,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 27.44%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 124,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 644,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 154.12%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 356,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 55.67%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $210.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 68,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.82%. The purchase prices were between $32.35 and $43.37, with an estimated average price of $37.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 574,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 66.59%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $230.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 36,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.Reduced: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah reduced to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 40.66%. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $139.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.15%. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah still held 367,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 91.16%. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah still held 6,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah reduced to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 29.14%. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $121.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah still held 185,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF by 31.6%. The sale prices were between $126.98 and $155.61, with an estimated average price of $140.7. The stock is now traded at around $131.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah still held 142,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah reduced to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 95.04%. The sale prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah still held 11,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 29.22%. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $600.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah still held 31,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.
