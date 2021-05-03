Logo
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah Buys Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah. As of 2021Q1, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah owns 66 stocks with a total value of $925 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kranot+hishtalmut+le+morim+ve+gananot+havera+menahelet+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD
  1. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 852,455 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 183,194 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.91%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 124,227 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.44%
  4. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) - 644,613 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.95%
  5. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 367,408 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.66%
New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.92 and $128.47, with an estimated average price of $116.88. The stock is now traded at around $121.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 184,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.79 and $180.92, with an estimated average price of $168.63. The stock is now traded at around $184.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 87,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $243.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 35,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CEVA Inc (CEVA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in CEVA Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $59.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 102,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.39 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 357,797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in Invesco China Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $92.78. The stock is now traded at around $82.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 62,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 27.44%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 124,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 644,613 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 154.12%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 356,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 55.67%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $210.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 68,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.82%. The purchase prices were between $32.35 and $43.37, with an estimated average price of $37.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 574,161 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 66.59%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $230.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 36,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Reduced: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah reduced to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 40.66%. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $139.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.15%. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah still held 367,408 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 91.16%. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah still held 6,171 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah reduced to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 29.14%. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $121.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah still held 185,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P China ETF by 31.6%. The sale prices were between $126.98 and $155.61, with an estimated average price of $140.7. The stock is now traded at around $131.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah still held 142,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah reduced to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 95.04%. The sale prices were between $34.71 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah still held 11,184 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 29.22%. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $600.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah still held 31,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.



