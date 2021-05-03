Logo
Strategic Wealth Management Inc Buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP, Plains All American Pipeline LP

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Strategic Wealth Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Energy Transfer LP, Plains All American Pipeline LP, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Wealth Management Inc . As of 2021Q1, Strategic Wealth Management Inc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STRATEGIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+wealth+management+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STRATEGIC WEALTH MANAGEMENT INC
  1. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 260,331 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%
  2. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 229,400 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.9%
  3. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 58,214 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.72%
  4. First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG) - 95,156 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64%
  5. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 78,365 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (DVY)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $118.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 16,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $27.83, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $29.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 60,855 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $378.13 and $512.69, with an estimated average price of $446.55. The stock is now traded at around $487.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (FINX)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $43.18 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $47.03. The stock is now traded at around $46.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 20,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 68.72%. The purchase prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14. The stock is now traded at around $178.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 58,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 88.04%. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $121.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 44,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 76.12%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $337.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 15,416 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 95.77%. The purchase prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91. The stock is now traded at around $264.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 6,848 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98.

Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $6.1 and $8.58, with an estimated average price of $7.29.

Sold Out: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The sale prices were between $8.18 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $9.13.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43.



