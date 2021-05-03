Logo
Raymond James Trust N.a. Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, The Hershey Co, Facebook Inc, Sells Fulgent Genetics Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
St. Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Raymond James Trust N.a. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, The Hershey Co, Facebook Inc, Towne Bank, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Fulgent Genetics Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Everest Re Group, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raymond James Trust N.a.. As of 2021Q1, Raymond James Trust N.a. owns 1053 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/raymond+james+trust+n.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 398,982 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 736,951 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 166,012 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.41%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,205,251 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87%
  5. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 997,670 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
New Purchase: Towne Bank (TOWN)

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Towne Bank. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $32.27, with an estimated average price of $27.77. The stock is now traded at around $30.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 160,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $172.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $238.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.41%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $383.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 166,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 225.61%. The purchase prices were between $144.37 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $164.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 123,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 29.16%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $325.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 92,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 251,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 266,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 137,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT)

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The sale prices were between $59.3 and $183.85, with an estimated average price of $104.16.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (SVW)

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.34.

Sold Out: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $29.77 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A.. Also check out:

1. RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A. keeps buying

