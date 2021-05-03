Raymond James Trust N.a. Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, The Hershey Co, Facebook Inc, Sells Fulgent Genetics Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF

St. Petersburg, FL, based Investment company Raymond James Trust N.a. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, The Hershey Co, Facebook Inc, Towne Bank, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Fulgent Genetics Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Everest Re Group, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Raymond James Trust N.a.. As of 2021Q1, Raymond James Trust N.a. owns 1053 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RAYMOND JAMES TRUST N.A.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/raymond+james+trust+n.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 398,982 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 736,951 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 166,012 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.41% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,205,251 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 997,670 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Towne Bank. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $32.27, with an estimated average price of $27.77. The stock is now traded at around $30.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 160,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $172.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.97 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $47.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. initiated holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $238.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.41%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $383.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 166,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 225.61%. The purchase prices were between $144.37 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $164.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 123,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 29.16%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $325.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 92,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 251,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 266,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 137,351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The sale prices were between $59.3 and $183.85, with an estimated average price of $104.16.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.8 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $40.34.

Raymond James Trust N.a. sold out a holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $29.77 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.93.