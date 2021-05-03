Logo
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Olin Corp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Olin Corp, Howmet Aerospace Inc, General Motors Co, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, MSCI Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/morganrosel+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 102,218 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 43,349 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.14%
  3. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 280,808 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.84%
  4. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 192,548 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.52%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 97,309 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 259.76%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 51,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Olin Corp (OLN)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.85 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $30.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 28,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.6 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 28,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 15,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Trinseo SA (TSE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Trinseo SA. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $60.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 13,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: News Corp (NWSA)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 34,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 259.76%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 97,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 41,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 124,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.68%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 16,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gap Inc (GPS)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Gap Inc by 35.63%. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $24.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 42,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 43.56%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Sold Out: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying

