MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Olin Corp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

- New Purchases: RPV, OLN, HWM, GM, TSE, NWSA, ALLY, EXPE, ESI, DFS, HAL, VEA, MUR, UAL, BA, BOND, NVDA,
- Added Positions: VWO, SCHZ, SCHF, SPY, DWAS, IJR, SCHE, VTI, IMTM, VO, AGG, PIE, GPS, PWR, VEU, WFC, DECK, BND, BNDX, IEMG, DKS, TT,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, SPLV, MSFT, EFAV, QQQ, ENTG, TGT, KLAC, DHR, WSM, MTH, EEMV, RLGY, BLL, LRCX, SWKS, ADX, PXH, CLR, FB, AAPL, QRVO, EFA, IEFA, TSCO, VLUE,
- Sold Out: GLD, MSCI, DG, HD, EBAY, ROK, SHW, PHM, WST, BBY, WHR, DIS, PXF,
These are the top 5 holdings of MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 102,218 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 43,349 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.14%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 280,808 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.84%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 192,548 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.52%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 97,309 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 259.76%
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 51,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Olin Corp (OLN)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.85 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $30.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 28,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.6 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $31.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 28,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 15,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Trinseo SA (TSE)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Trinseo SA. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $60.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 13,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: News Corp (NWSA)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.16 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 34,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 259.76%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 97,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 41,508 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 124,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.68%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 16,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Gap Inc (GPS)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Gap Inc by 35.63%. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $24.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 42,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 43.56%. The purchase prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.Sold Out: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $51.5 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $58.07.Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.
