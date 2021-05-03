Yellow Corporation Bringing New Jobs to Grand Rapids, Michigan & America

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation ( YELL) is recruiting employees for new positions in Grand Rapids, Michigan. On Wednesday, May 5 and Thursday, May 6, Yellow will host a virtual hiring event as the trucking company looks to fill jobs including: local drivers, dock workers and linehaul drivers. Yellow intends to hire qualified individuals for more than 20 positions in Grand Rapids immediately with more positions opening nationwide.

Yellow is the second largest less-than-truckload carrier and the fifth largest transportation company in North America. Yellows 30,000 employees are based in all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico.

Yellows Grand Rapids hiring event is one of more than two dozen similar recruiting events taking place across America between now and July. By the end of 2021, Yellow aims to hire thousands of new employees nationwide with at least 1,500 of those positions earmarked for commercial drivers.

Seventy percent of Americas freight moves on our nations highways, so its essential that the industry continue to ramp up hiring to keep the U.S. supply chain humming along, said Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Yellow.

Yellow pays very competitive wages and offers outstanding healthcare benefits for employees, said Mr. Hawkins. For those with trucking experience or not, or folks looking for a new opportunity or needing to make a job change due to pandemic fallout, its an exciting time to build a career and a future at Yellow.

In addition to the recruiting days, Yellow continues to sponsor its regional Indianapolis, Indiana Driver Academy, which provides classroom and road training for those interested in careers as commercial drivers.

Hiring is our number one priority, said Hawkins. Our freight professionals serve as the economic lifeline to nearly every community in America. Transportation and trucking people are patriots.

On Wednesday, May 5 and Thursday, May 6, Yellows recruiting event will take place virtually. Interested individuals can call 1-877-249-2271 or visit our website for more details. During the hiring event, candidates will have the opportunity to interview with hiring managers and receive assistance with the applications and paperwork. No reservation is necessary.

For more information or to apply, please visit www.MyYellow.com, and click Careers in the top right.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through its teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

