Affirm Completes Acquisition of Returnly

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Affirm Completes Acquisition of Returnly

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Returnly, a leader in online return experiences and post-purchase payments.



We are excited to welcome Returnlys talented team to the Affirm family as we grow our network of consumers and merchants, said Max Levchin, founder and CEO of Affirm. We have demonstrated how Affirm can accelerate growth by helping merchants reach new customers and drive conversions. With Returnly, Affirm addresses the full shopping journey by enabling seamless return experiences that drive loyalty and satisfaction.



Returnly serves more than 1,800 merchants, has helped process more than $1 billion in returns, and has been used by over eight million shoppers.



Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for Returnly, and we are thrilled to join Affirm, said Eduardo Vilar, founder and CEO of Returnly, who has become Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions at Affirm. As part of Affirm, we will remain focused on delivering instant and easy return experiences while expanding our reach to more merchants and consumers.



The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Affirms second half fiscal year 2021 results of operations. Affirm plans to report third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 10, 2021.



About Affirm



Affirms mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network one based on trust, transparency and putting people first we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.



About Returnly



Returnly is a leading provider of digital return experiences and post-purchase payments for direct-to-consumer brands. Returnly is the only return solution that lets customers get the right item before returning the wrong one. The result is a world-class shopping experience with an average consumer satisfaction score (CSAT) of 91%. Returnly takes the product return risk and offers merchants a turn-key solution around its financial technology that includes return management tools as well as hosted and fully brandable end-customer touchpoints like package tracking, online returns and exchanges and Green Returns. To learn more about Returnlys solutions, please visit www.returnly.com.



AFRM-F



Payment options through Affirm are subject to eligibility, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to California Finance Lender license 60DBO-111681.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "design," "expect," "may," "plan," "should," "will," would, or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: the expected benefits and costs of the transaction; management plans relating to the transaction; statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Affirm's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the possibility that the benefits of the transaction may not materialize as expected; that the parties are unable to successfully implement integration strategies; and the other risks that are described in Affirms Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020 and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements reflect Affirms views with respect to future events as of the date hereof, and Affirm assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005439/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)