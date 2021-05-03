Liberty Latin America Appoints Rocío Lorenzo as Chief Customer Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Liberty Latin America Appoints Rocío Lorenzo as Chief Customer Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



Liberty+Latin+America+Ltd. (Liberty Latin America or the Company) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) announced today that Roco Lorenzo will join the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, starting in August. Ms. Lorenzo was most recently a Partner and Managing Director at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) where she led the firms Telecommunications practice. Before joining BCG, Roco worked for Siemens AG as a consultant. And in 2015, Roco was named as a Top 25 female business leader by Handelsblatt, HuffPost, and Edition F.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005423/en/

Roco Lorenzo, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Liberty Latin America (Photo: Business Wire)

Roco Lorenzo, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Liberty Latin America (Photo: Business Wire)



Balan Nair, CEO of Liberty Latin America, said, I am so happy to have Roco join our team.With her significant experience working in telecommunications and media, advising large companies on strategy development, and creating growth programs in marketing and sales, she will undoubtedly help us improve our customer experience and enhance the value we provide.Roco shares our ambitions and commitment to growth, innovation, and operational excellence. And equally important, she fits our culture.



Ms. Lorenzo will relocate to Liberty Latin Americas Operations Center in Panama where she will lead the companys customer experience teams, including: Digital, Customer Care, and Commercial Programming.



Roco Lorenzo commented, I am excited to join Liberty Latin America. Its a great company with a strong culture, and there is a huge opportunity in the region to differentiate ourselves on the connectivity, access, and service we provide to our customers. I look forward to working with Balan and the entire team on this journey.



ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA



Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Ms Mvil, BTC, UTS and Cabletica. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects over 40 markets in the region.



Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols LILA (Class A) and LILAK (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol LILAB (Class B).



For more information, please visit www.lla.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005423/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)