Okta to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on May 26, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced that it will release its financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2022 ended April 30, 2021 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Okta will host a live video webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.



Event: Oktas First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results


Date: Wednesday, May 26, 2021


Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)


Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.okta.com



A webcast replay will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.okta.com. The press release will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.



About Okta



Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 10,000 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, T-Mobile, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.



Okta uses its investor.okta.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

