SRAX Announces Sequire Platform Has Over 5 Million Retail Investors

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has announced that Sequire has grown to over 5 million retail investors.

The Sequire platform is an operating system utilized by publicly traded companies to track their shareholders behaviors and trends, and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels.

Sequire features a network of 5 million+ influential, forward-thinking investors. This number, which was at 3 million just months ago, continues to grow exponentially, and SRAX plans on offering even more value to them through the development of the Sequire Investor Community.

The Sequire Investor Community is a place where investors can convene, learn, and share on a wide range of industry related topics. More opportunities, education, and news within this network will accompany the multiple investor events already slated for this year.

Retail investors are more important now than ever, as they have been driving the market and companies are starting to pay attention, said Christopher Miglino, CEO and Founder of SRAX. Data on who investors are and what they invest in is a valuable asset to every public company. This data provides us deep insights into trends and movements of all types of investors, added Miglino.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

