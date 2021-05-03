Logo
SRAX Announces Sequire Platform Has Over 5 Million Retail Investors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has announced that Sequire has grown to over 5 million retail investors.

The Sequire platform is an operating system utilized by publicly traded companies to track their shareholders behaviors and trends, and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels.

Sequire features a network of 5 million+ influential, forward-thinking investors. This number, which was at 3 million just months ago, continues to grow exponentially, and SRAX plans on offering even more value to them through the development of the Sequire Investor Community.

The Sequire Investor Community is a place where investors can convene, learn, and share on a wide range of industry related topics. More opportunities, education, and news within this network will accompany the multiple investor events already slated for this year.

Retail investors are more important now than ever, as they have been driving the market and companies are starting to pay attention, said Christopher Miglino, CEO and Founder of SRAX. Data on who investors are and what they invest in is a valuable asset to every public company. This data provides us deep insights into trends and movements of all types of investors, added Miglino.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in SRAX's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005176/en/

