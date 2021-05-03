New Relic to Help Engineers 'Level Up' Their Observability Skills at FutureStack 21

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

New Relic to Help Engineers 'Level Up' Their Observability Skills at FutureStack 21

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



New+Relic%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, today unveiled the agenda for FutureStack, its annual conference for the global community of engineers and developers passionate about data-driven software development and operations. On May 25-27, thousands of engineers from the largest global enterprises to hypergrowth digital startups will gather virtually to bolster how they plan, build and operate mission critical digital experiences. Through keynotes, technical deep dives and workshops, attendees will explore the future of observability as a community of builders.



"Our vision is to make observability a daily practice for millions of engineers, at every stage of the software lifecycle," said Bill Staples, president and chief product officer at New Relic. "With the themes of Open-Build-Run, FutureStack 21 is anticipated to be the first conference of its kind where thousands of engineers and developers will gather to learn about extending observability beyond production troubleshooting to the plan, build and deploy phases of software development. I am looking forward to empowering our broader community of engineers to shape the next generation of observability and the future of software."



This years virtual FutureStack event is organized around three themes which reflect New Relics vision to extend observability beyond production use cases to inform every aspect of the software lifecycle. This includes open, focusing on the democratization of observability for all; build, helping engineers leverage observability in software development; and run, proving the necessity of observability in running more perfect software.



Featured FutureStack keynote speakers include:





  • Jaana Dogan, Principal Engineer, Amazon Web Services





  • Kelsey Hightower, Principal Engineer, Google





  • Kavitha Gowda, Senior Product Manager, Microsoft Azure





  • Lew Cirne, Founder & CEO, New Relic





  • Bill Staples, President & Chief Product Officer, New Relic





  • Zain Asgar, Global Vice President and General Manager, Pixie





  • Seema Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, New Relic





Featured FutureStack speakers include:





  • Eugene Kovshilovsky, Senior Vice President of Engineering, CarParts.com





  • Scot Gorman, Site Reliability Engineering Manager, Chegg





  • Sagar Thirumala, Administrator, Cox Communications





  • Naveen Chittoor, Application Support Engineer, Cox Communications





  • Mason Jones, Senior Staff Site Reliability Engineer, Credit Karma





  • Peter Espe, Infrastructure Engineer, Credit Karma





  • JD Weiner, Manager of Operations, Forbes Media LLC





  • Aaron Judy, Chief of Innovation and AI, Maricopa County Clerk of the Superior Court





  • Samer Rashdan, Digital Experience and Reliability Engineering Leader, Pearson Education





  • Danny Roessner, Director of Engineering, WellSky





Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a FutureStack conference sponsor. GitHub and Forem are the sponsors of FutureHack, a 24-hour virtual hackathon where developers, engineers and students compete against their peers to create innovative projects, and the chance to win a $10,000 grand prize.



For information on sponsorship opportunities at FutureStack, email [email protected].



FutureStack is free and open to the engineering and developer community. For more information, the full agenda and to register, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fnewrelic.com%2Ffuturestack.



About New Relic



The worlds best engineering teams rely on New Relic to visualize, analyze, and troubleshoot their software. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help organizations create more perfect software. Learn why developers trust New Relic for improved uptime and performance, greater scale and efficiency, and accelerated time to market at newrelic.com.



Forward-looking statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relics FutureStack event, including speakers, event details, anticipated themes, keynotes, workshops and sponsors, and New Relics expectations around expanded community engagement, including any anticipated benefits, results and future opportunities related thereto. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relics current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relics actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relics financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relics most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions Risk Factors and Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relics Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005178/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)