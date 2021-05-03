Bill.com and Square Partner To Support Small and Midsize Businesses Navigating the Second Year of the Pandemic





Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL, Financial) and Square are partnering with the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce, the Black Chambers of Atlanta and the regional economic development organization Greater St. Louis, Inc., to support small and midsize businesses (SMBs) as they navigate the second year of the global pandemic. The free webinar on May 11, 2021 will provide localized insights into how different regions are approaching business in the next year, recommendations for new customer methods, and an overview of digital tools that can assist in operational success.









To even further aid SMBs, Bill.com and Square will be providing special promotions for webinar registrants. For up to 1,000 attendees, Bill.com is offering free 90-day use of the platform with private consultations and introductory support to ensure smooth onboarding and to address any questions for businesses as they transition to digital tools. Square is offering new sellers no processing fees on their first $1,000 in card processing when they sign up to become customers through the webinar.









Webinar attendees will hear directly from Atlanta Black Chambers Executive Director Melvin+Coleman, San Francisco Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rodney+Fong, and Greater St. Louis, Inc. CEO Jason+Hall. Regional leaders will speak directly to online survey results, polled from local business owners, on issues including business confidence and sustainability, along with hybrid workforce and cash flow considerations. The conversation, moderated by Smart+Hustle%26rsquo%3Bs Ramon+Ray%2C will center around SMB outlook in their regions for 2021, insights and best tools for helping to navigate the new normal, and how to achieve success in the next year and beyond.









The path to U.S. economic recovery will be paved by small and midsize business resiliency, said Ren Lacerte, Bill.com founder and CEO. SMBs deserve our support as they lead the way to getting us back on track. Through participation from our valued partners, this webinar will provide SMBs the blueprint and digital tools to go from surviving to thriving.









Were honored to continue supporting small businesses as they create and innovate in response to the past year. From launching the ability to create an online presence in a matter of hours to relief funds through the PPP program, Square is focused on providing businesses what they need to continue meeting their customers wherever they are, said Erin Archuleta, Head of Small Business and Community Advocacy at Square, Inc.









From closures to remote working environments, small and midsize businesses needed to make a huge shift to continue conducting business, with a more urgent need for reliable technology and infrastructure. A recent Bill.com+survey found that close to 80 percent of small business owners began or plan to begin digital transformation during the pandemic. This webinar will help owners expand their toolkit to develop additional revenue streams and give them greater knowledge on how they can better integrate new technologies.









The support by Square and Bill.com is a powerful opportunity for our Black-owned Atlanta businesses to emerge from this pandemic stronger because digital solutions will only expand their potential revenues. It keeps them ahead, instead of lagging the trend, said Melvin Coleman, executive director of the Atlanta Black Chambers. We are here to help by offering programs, resources, and initiatives to deliver economic opportunities that keep our Black-owned Atlanta businesses right here and growing. I look forward to seeing them continue to serve the greater Atlanta communities for years to come.









The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce is excited to partner with Bill.com and Square on this timely webinar offering tools to support our small business community, which is the backbone and heart of our city and its economic recovery, said Rodney Fong, CEO and president of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce.









Cities that are planning for inclusive growth and how to support their small and midsize businesses, as we are here in St. Louis with our STL 2030 Jobs Plan, will be poised for progress post-pandemic, said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc. The nature of work and economic development have changed dramatically over the past year, and many of these changes increasing use of digital tools, remote work, and even the advent of entirely new technologies will provide the basis for the economy moving forward. Companies like Square and Bill.com are at the vanguard, and cities that are planning for these shifts will be better poised to navigate the new normal in which we will find ourselves post-pandemic.









Interested business owners and media can register for the free webinar here.









About Bill.com









Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com has offices in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.bill.com.









About Square









Square, Inc. revolutionized payments in 2009 with Square Reader, making it possible for anyone to accept card payments using a smartphone or tablet. Today, we build tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in-person, manage their business, and access financing. And individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money. Square has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain and the UK.









About the Atlanta Black Chambers









The Atlanta Black Chambers is a non-profit organization consisting of individuals engaging in Business, Community and Government activities. Our mission is to serve as an advocate for the creation and growth of competitive, profitable and sustainable Black owned entities. We are committed to providing quality education and training programs that emphasize economic development, ownership and wealth building practices. Learn more at www.atlantablackchambers.org.









About the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce









The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce represents over a thousand local businesses in the City, ranging from small legacy restaurants to large innovation companies. Over 80% of SF Chamber members are small, locally-owned businesses. The SF Chamber advocates for a progressive economy and high quality of life for everyone who lives, works and visits the City. Learn more at www.sfchamber.com.









About Greater St. Louis, Inc.









Greater St. Louis, Inc. is a 501(c)(6) organization of business investors formed through the merger of five private-sector led and St. Louis-focused economic development and civic leadership organizations on January 1, 2021. The five combining organizations were AllianceSTL, Arch to Park, Civic Progress, Downtown STL, Inc., and the St. Louis Regional Chamber. Greater St. Louis, Inc. brings together the business community to help drive economic growth and create opportunities for all with a focus on inclusive growth. As a result of the merger, we are in a position to drive economic growth with a unified voice, a bold agenda, and as one St. Louis metropolitan area that is anchored by a vibrant urban core. Learn more at www.GreaterSTLinc.com.





