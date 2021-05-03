Logo
Schneider vice president named a 2021 "Pro to Know" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Mike Kukiela is recognized for excellence in leveraging supply chain for competitive advantage.

Green Bay, Wis., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Kukiela, senior vice president of Supply Chain and Distribution Management at Schneider, (: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, has been named one of Supply & Demand Chain Executives 2021 Pros to Know. This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments leverage supply chains for competitive advantage.

This years list of Pros to Know recognizes individuals and teams from a multitude of industries, including trucking and transportation firms, who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of todays and tomorrows challenges.

Kukiela leads the development of logistics solutions that deliver measurable value to the most complex supply chain through technology, processes and procedures. Under his leadership, he helped Schneider launch three initiatives to help customers achieve resiliency during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic presented our team with many challenges, as well as opportunities to find innovative solutions, said Kukiela. I have enjoyed working with the incredible thought leaders at Schneider and being able to drive positive results for our business partners.

Schneider has benefited immensely from Kukielas dedicated leadership for nearly 17 years. In addition to his passion for supply chain, he strives to develop associates with diverse backgrounds and varying levels of experience to leadership roles within the company. He believes the workforce must reflect society.

A diverse workforce helps fuel innovative thinking, said Kukiela. Working at Schneider, I have been able to collaborate with leaders from several backgrounds, which has made all the difference in solving our customers complex challenges.

Learn more about Schneider and the companys innovative shipping and transportation solutions.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneiders solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The companys digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR

-END-

