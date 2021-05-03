Mandiant Introduces New Managed Detection and Response Service for Microsoft Defender for Endpoint





FireEye%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced that Mandiant Managed Defense, Mandiants managed detection and response service, now supports Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.









This integration reflects the Mandiant strategy to augment security teams with actionable intelligence from the frontlines, regardless of security controls to maximize technology investments. Together, Mandiant and Microsoft customers can quickly and effectively investigate the most impactful events leveraging proven response tactics to direct swift, decisive action in security operations.









With threat conditions changing constantly, companies require trusted expertise with powerful analytical capabilities to ensure accurate and decisive execution - this is where Mandiant shines, said Marshall Heilman, Executive Vice President, Managed Defense and Advanced Practices, FireEye. Working with Microsoft to integrate the expertise and intelligence from Mandiant into Microsoft Defender for Endpoint provides significantly enhanced security value to our joint customers. We are committed to delivering solutions that help customers respond faster to cyber threats, mitigating impact.









"Combining Microsoft security technology with Mandiant intelligence and expertise helps give our customers an increased ability to prevent, detect and respond to cyber threats in the ever evolving and complex threat landscape," said Ann Johnson, CVP Security, Compliance, and Identity Business Development, Microsoft.









Managed Defense expertise is available to maximize effectiveness for customers regardless of endpoint currently that means either FireEye Endpoint Security, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, or both. Mandiant Managed Defense leverages Mandiants cutting-edge frontline detections as well as its leading incident response expertise. Mandiants speed at integrating frontline intelligence and findings from advanced threat hunting to protect customers at scale is what sets Managed Defense apart.









Learn more about Managed Defense for Microsoft Defender for Endpoint today in the Microsoft+Azure+Marketplace.









Mandiant Managed Defense now supports Microsoft Defender for Endpoint blog post: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fireeye.com%2Fblog%2Fproducts-and-services%2F2021%2F05%2Fmanaged-defense-now-supports-microsoft-defender-for-endpoint.html









About Mandiant









Mandiant, a part of FireEye, brings together the worlds leading threat intelligence and frontline expertise with continuous security validation to arm organizations with the tools needed to increase security effectiveness and reduce organizational risk.









About FireEye, Inc.









FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 10,100 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.









