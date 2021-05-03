HCA Healthcare to Sell Four of Its Hospitals in Georgia to Piedmont Healthcare





HCA+Healthcare%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:HCA, Financial), one of the nations leading healthcare providers, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to sell four of its hospitals in Georgia for approximately $950,000,000.









HCA Healthcare has agreed to sell the following hospitals in north Georgia and Macon to Piedmont Healthcare, a not-for-profit health system headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia:















Eastside Medical Center, a 310 bed hospital in Snellville, Georgia









Cartersville Medical Center, a 119 bed hospital in Cartersville, Georgia









Coliseum Health System, which includes two acute care hospitals (310 bed Coliseum Medical Centers and 103 bed Coliseum Northside) as well as Coliseum Center for Behavioral Health, a 40 bed inpatient behavioral health facility in Macon, Georgia













The commitment of HCA Healthcare colleagues at these hospitals has helped the facilities achieve national recognition for quality patient care, even though these facilities were not able to fully benefit from a broader HCA Healthcare presence in their areas. Given Piedmont Healthcares history of serving the regions health care needs, the affiliation will better position the hospitals to continue providing excellent care to their patients. At the same time, the transaction provides strategic value to HCA Healthcare by increasing financial flexibility for investments in ongoing and future initiatives in core markets.









HCA Healthcare, which has a long history of caring for communities in Georgia, currently operates five other hospitals in the state. Additionally, HCA Healthcare recently expanded its network of care in southeast Georgia with the purchase of Meadows Regional Hospital in Vidalia, Georgia from Meadows Health Alliance.









Citigroup is serving as financial advisor to HCA Healthcare. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.









About HCA Healthcare









Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nations leading providers of healthcare services comprising 186 hospitals and approximately 2,000 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 32 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click+here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.









All references to Company, HCA and HCA Healthcare as used throughout this document refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.





