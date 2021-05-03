Missouri American Water to Replace 7,940 Feet of Main in Bel-Ridge





Missouri+American+Water is replacing more than 7,940 feet (1.5 miles) of water main in Bel-Ridge along Natural Bridge Rd. from Monday, May 3 until August 2021.









We are making necessary investments to support our St. Louis County water system, said Debbie Dewey, president of Missouri American Water. The community will see enhanced water pressure to customers homes and fire hydrants to support our local fire fighters.









Construction will occur on eight streets within the City of Bel-Ridge, including Boston Ave, Elmhurst Dr, Leeward Dr, Marcella Ave, Ramona Ave, Ranch Lane, Sargent Ave, and Spur Lane, from Monday, May 3 until the end of August 2021.









Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Traffic will be impacted by excavation activities and site restoration activities.









While construction is occurring, motorists should use caution when driving in the construction areas and obey traffic signs, detour routes and flaggers.









Missouri American Water will provide continuous updates as work occurs. These updates may be provided via door hangers as well as via Missouri American Waters customer notification system, which contacts customers via phone, and text, or e-mail based on customer preferences.









Customers are encouraged to log on to the companys web selfservice portal at www.missouriamwater.com to enter their contact information and preferences. Customers who do not have internet access can contact the customer service center at (866) 430-0820 to update their contact information.









Missouri American Water









Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.









American Water









With a history dating to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.





