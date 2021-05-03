Logo
Six Flags Announces Reopening of La Ronde, Montreal

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



Six+Flags+Entertainment+Corporation, the worlds largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today announced that La Ronde has received provincial clearance to reopen with rides and attractions. The park, located in Montreal, Qubec, will open to the general public on May 22, 2021. The park will operate at reduced attendance levels, in accordance with Qubec public healths reopening guidelines for theme parks, utilizing a reservation system and other extensive safety measures already in use at Six Flags parks throughout the system.



With todays announcement, all of our parks will be welcoming guests this season, said Senior Vice President of Park Operations, Bonnie Weber. The safety of our guests and team members continues to be our highest priority, and we look forward to entertaining the millions of guests who trust us to create fun and thrilling memories for all, continued Weber.



La Ronde Park President Sophie Emond added, This is a great day for our team. We are thrilled to reopen Quebecs leading destination for thrills and family fun.



Open Six Flags Parks



The following Six Flags parks have already opened, or will be opening soon, with a full lineup of rides and attractions. Those parks include:



Park reopening dates are subject to change based on local, state, and federal guidelines related to COVID-19.



Six Flags safety plan, developed in consultation with infectious disease experts and utilized throughout the Six Flags network of parks, provides for execution at the highest levels of hygiene and social distancing protocols. The park will adjust these procedures as needed to ensure continued compliance with state recommendations.



Park Reservations System to Control Capacity



Six Flags has established attendance caps for each park that are in accordance with current state guidelines to allow for proper social distancing. All Members, Season Pass holders and guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com%2Freserve. Guests who buy single-day tickets will be able to reserve during the purchase process.



Health and safety protocols include:





  • Masks will be required to be worn by team members and all guests over the age of two;





  • Contactless IR thermal imaging will be used to screen temperatures of guests and team members prior to entry;





  • Advanced security screening technology will allow for touchless bag checks;





  • Easy-to-identify distance markers have been added in all park entry, restroom, retail locations, and ride and dining queue lines to encourage social distancing;





  • Increased sanitization and disinfecting of high touch points including all public seating, tabletops, counters, handrails, doors, and trash cans will occur frequently;





  • Restroom staff will be available to disinfect each stall and sink area on a frequent basis;





  • Multiple alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the park;





  • Safety messaging and reminders will be communicated on Six Flags website, newsletters, and in-park announcements; and





  • Frontline team members will go through extensive COVID-19 training.





About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation



Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the worlds largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.



About La Ronde



La Ronde is the largest theme park in Eastern Canada. Inaugurated during Expo 67, La Ronde offers over 40 rides and attractions including Goliath - one of the tallest and fastest roller coasters in North America. La Ronde also offers a colorful family section, Pays de Ribambelle. For more information, visit www.laronde.com.



Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/LaRondeSixFlags


Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/larondesixflags


Follow us on Instagram at instagram.com/larondesixflags

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005475/en/

