Six Flags Announces Reopening of La Ronde, Montreal





Six+Flags+Entertainment+Corporation, the worlds largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today announced that La Ronde has received provincial clearance to reopen with rides and attractions. The park, located in Montreal, Qubec, will open to the general public on May 22, 2021. The park will operate at reduced attendance levels, in accordance with Qubec public healths reopening guidelines for theme parks, utilizing a reservation system and other extensive safety measures already in use at Six Flags parks throughout the system.









With todays announcement, all of our parks will be welcoming guests this season, said Senior Vice President of Park Operations, Bonnie Weber. The safety of our guests and team members continues to be our highest priority, and we look forward to entertaining the millions of guests who trust us to create fun and thrilling memories for all, continued Weber.









La Ronde Park President Sophie Emond added, This is a great day for our team. We are thrilled to reopen Quebecs leading destination for thrills and family fun.









Open Six Flags Parks









The following Six Flags parks have already opened, or will be opening soon, with a full lineup of rides and attractions. Those parks include:















Six+Flags+Over+Texas open year-round;









Six+Flags+Fiesta+Texas open year-round;









Hurricane+Harbor+Oaxtepec opened February 27;









Six+Flags+Over+Georgia opened March 6;









Six+Flags+America opened March 6;









Frontier+City opened March 13;









Hurricane+Harbor+Phoenix opened March 13;









Six+Flags+Mexico opened March 18;









Six+Flags+St.+Louis opened March 20;









Six+Flags+Great+Escape+Lodge+%26amp%3B+Indoor+Waterpark opened March 26;









Six+Flags+Great+Adventure opened March 27;









Six+Flags+Magic+Mountain opened April 1;









Six+Flags+Discovery+Kingdom opened April 1;









Six+Flags+Great+America opened April 24;









The+Great+Escape opened May 1;









Hurricane+Harbor+Arlington opening May 1;









Hurricane+Harbor+Splashtown opened May 1;









Six+Flags+White+Water opening May 8;









Six+Flags+New+England opening May 14;









Hurricane+Harbor+New+Jersey opening May 15;









Hurricane+Harbor+OKC opening May 15;









Hurricane+Harbor+Los+Angeles opening May 15;









Six+Flags+Darien+Lake opening May 15;









Hurricane+Harbor+Concord opening May 22;









La+Ronde opening May 22;









Hurricane+Harbor+Chicago opening May 29; and









Hurricane+Harbor+Rockford opening May 29.













Park reopening dates are subject to change based on local, state, and federal guidelines related to COVID-19.









Six Flags safety plan, developed in consultation with infectious disease experts and utilized throughout the Six Flags network of parks, provides for execution at the highest levels of hygiene and social distancing protocols. The park will adjust these procedures as needed to ensure continued compliance with state recommendations.









Park Reservations System to Control Capacity









Six Flags has established attendance caps for each park that are in accordance with current state guidelines to allow for proper social distancing. All Members, Season Pass holders and guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com%2Freserve. Guests who buy single-day tickets will be able to reserve during the purchase process.









Health and safety protocols include:















Masks will be required to be worn by team members and all guests over the age of two;









Contactless IR thermal imaging will be used to screen temperatures of guests and team members prior to entry;









Advanced security screening technology will allow for touchless bag checks;









Easy-to-identify distance markers have been added in all park entry, restroom, retail locations, and ride and dining queue lines to encourage social distancing;









Increased sanitization and disinfecting of high touch points including all public seating, tabletops, counters, handrails, doors, and trash cans will occur frequently;









Restroom staff will be available to disinfect each stall and sink area on a frequent basis;









Multiple alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the park;









Safety messaging and reminders will be communicated on Six Flags website, newsletters, and in-park announcements; and









Frontline team members will go through extensive COVID-19 training.













About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation









Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the worlds largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.









About La Ronde









La Ronde is the largest theme park in Eastern Canada. Inaugurated during Expo 67, La Ronde offers over 40 rides and attractions including Goliath - one of the tallest and fastest roller coasters in North America. La Ronde also offers a colorful family section, Pays de Ribambelle. For more information, visit www.laronde.com.









View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005475/en/