It's the Summer of Freedom! Casey's Announces Sweepstakes to Win a Hometown Concert From Country Artist Lee Brice





This summer, Casey%26rsquo%3Bs (NASDAQ: CASY) is putting the free in freedom with great reasons to shop at Caseys all summer long, including the chance to bring a live concert from Academy of Country Music multiple award-winning artist Lee Brice to their hometown.





This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005139/en/

Casey's Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes includes a chance to win a hometown concert from country music artist Lee Brice. (Photo: Business Wire)





Im excited to team up with Caseys to bring one lucky fan and their local community a free concert, said Lee Brice. Summer is the best time for family, friends, delicious pizza, cold drinks and most of all, live music. I cannot wait to bring a Parking Lot Party to someones hometown.









Caseys will be ready to bring that concert experience to one lucky guests hometown safely in-person, streaming or otherwise it will be a great show with Lee Brice.









In addition to the Summer+of+Freedom+sweepstakes, Caseys Rewards members can instantly win millions of free prizes, including pizza slices, drinks and bonus points. Whats more is that Caseys is introducing the Fountain Club where every fifth fountain drink is free for Caseys Rewards members to quench their summer thirst.









We know people are craving good food, good company and good music, and Lee Brice and Caseys have teamed up to make this summer great, said Chris Jones, chief marketing officer, Caseys. When you shop at Caseys, you can earn rewards and a chance to win a hometown concert from Lee Brice, while grabbing your favorite Caseys snacks, our famous pizza and cold drinks.









No matter how hard youre working or playing this summer, Caseys also has great deals on its fresh prepared food to keep you going, including two special offers from Lee Brice:















The Lee Brice Combo features Caseys new BBQ chicken sandwich and a medium fountain drink for only $5.









The Lee Brice Combo features Caseys new BBQ chicken sandwich and a medium fountain drink for only $5.



The Caseys Parking Lot Party Pizza Deal offers two single topping pizzas, one order of new, made-from-scratch cheesy breadsticks and two, two-liter bottles of Caseys soda for just $24.99. Order online or with the app. Just use the code: LEEBRICE









The Caseys Parking Lot Party Pizza Deal offers two single topping pizzas, one order of new, made-from-scratch cheesy breadsticks and two, two-liter bottles of Caseys soda for just $24.99. Order online or with the app. Just use the code: LEEBRICE



And, buy one, get one half off large pizzas through June 22. Use code BOGO when ordering.













Caseys Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes: How it works









Each qualifying purchase of food, drinks and fuel with Caseys Rewards is a chance at millions of instant win prizes, plus it will automatically submit one entry into the sweepstakes to win the Lee Brice concert. Guests can sign up for Caseys Rewards online or in the Caseys mobile app and then save the Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes offer for another free sweepstakes entry. Mail-in entries will be accepted as well. The sweepstakes is open now and ends September 7, 2021.









More information on the Summer of Freedom sweepstakes and official rules can be found at caseys.com%2Fsummer.









Caseys is inviting all of its guests to make the most of this Summer of Freedom by joining Caseys Rewards at caseys.com%2Frewards or in the Caseys mobile app.









About Caseys









Casey%26rsquo%3Bs is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating nearly 2,300 convenience+stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Caseys provides freshly prepared foods, quality+fuel and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery+items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.









Eligibility and General Terms









The Casey%26rsquo%3Bs+Summer+of+Freedom+Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents of the IA, IL, IN, KY, TN, AR, OK, MI, OH, MO, KS, NE, SD, ND, MN and WI states who are 18 years or older at the time of entry (19 in NE). Void where prohibited. The sweepstakes period begins at 12:00 a.m. central time on May 3, 2021 and ends September 7, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. central time. No purchase necessary. Official rules can be found at caseys.com%2Fsummer.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005139/en/