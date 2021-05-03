Keeping Homes and Businesses Safe as Wildfire Season Approaches; Spring Cleaning Should Include Creating Defensible Space for Yards and Property

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Keeping Homes and Businesses Safe as Wildfire Season Approaches; Spring Cleaning Should Include Creating Defensible Space for Yards and Property

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



As wildfire season approaches, simple tasks like trimming back trees, shrubs and bushes and creating defensible space around a home or business can help make neighborhoods and communities safer. Recognizing Californias Wildfire Preparedness Week, customers, neighborhoods and towns can take a hands-on approach to wildfire preparedness this spring.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005484/en/

Pacific Gas and Electric Companys (PG&E) Safety Action Center website offers easy-to-use educational videos and visual guides with tips on how to create defensible space, which is the buffer area between a home and any vegetation or material that could fuel a wildfire. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Pacific Gas and Electric Companys (PG&E) Safety Action Center website offers easy-to-use educational videos and visual guides with tips on how to create defensible space, which is the buffer area between a home and any vegetation or material that could fuel a wildfire. (Graphic: Business Wire)



Pacific Gas and Electric Companys (PG&E) Safety+Action+Center website offers easy-to-use educational videos and visual guides with tips on how to create defensible space, which is the buffer area between a home and any vegetation or material that could fuel a wildfire.



David Hawks, a Senior Public Safety Specialist at PG&E, explains that once the rainy season is over, homeowners need to start evaluating your property for fire hazards.



Spring is the right time to create defensible space around your home. You can start by cutting or removing flammable vegetation, such as dry grass, leaves and needles that could ignite from embers, and by significantly reducing vegetation that could enable a fire spread in the coming summer months, says Hawks, who is based in Chico.



According to the Fire Safe Council of Santa Cruz County, creating defensible space around your home does not mean you need a ring of bare dirt surrounding your property. With proper planning, you can have a fire safe home and a beautiful landscape. The general concept is that trees should be kept farthest from the house, shrubs can be closer, and lawns and bedding plants can be the closest.



There are several easy ways any homeowner can prepare their property for the threat of wildfires including:





  • Regularly clearing your roof and rain gutters by removing dead leaves and pine needles





  • Strategically landscaping with fire-resistant plants to keep things lean and green in the area within 30 feet of your home





  • Trimming tree branches that hang over your roof





To hear additional recommendations for creating defensible space, watch this video.



And for more preparedness resources, visit PG&Es Safety Action Center, which provides information to help customers keep their families, homes, and businesses safe during natural disasters and other emergencies. The site includes tips on how to create a personalized emergency plan, what to pack in an emergency supply kit, and how to prepare in advance for power outages and Public Safety Power Shutoff events. To learn more, visit safetyactioncenter.pge.com.



About PG&E



Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG%26amp%3BE+Corporation (

NYSE:PCG, Financial), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com%2Fnews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005484/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)