Verra Mobility Provides Business Update

MESA, Ariz., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announces that it has received authorization to proceed with an order for 720 additional school zone speed cameras for the New York City Department of Transportation ("NYCDOT"). This authorization is related to Mayor DeBlasio's May 24, 2019 announcement regarding NYCDOT's intention to rapidly and substantially scale up its school zone speed-camera program. Under this expanded program, Verra Mobility has already installed 1,020 speed safety cameras through 2020 and expects to install the additional 720 cameras in 2021. Details on New York City's Vision Zero program can be found here.

