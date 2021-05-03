Logo
Boston Scientific Announces May Conference Schedule

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., (May 3, 2021

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., (May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Boston Scientific Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation)

On May 11, 2021, Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Susie Lisa, vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a 35-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at the virtual 2021 Bank of America Health Care Conference. The session will begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. EDT.

On May 25, 2021, Jeff Mirviss, executive vice president and president, Peripheral Interventions; Peter Pattison, president, Interventional Oncology, Peripheral Interventions; Cat Jennings, vice president, marketing and new business development, Peripheral Interventions; and Susie Lisa will participate in a 45-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at the 2021 UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference. The session will begin at approximately 9 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast and replay of the webcast for each event will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available beginning approximately one hour following the completion of each event.

About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACTS


Media:

Investors:

Katie Schur

Susie Lisa, CFA

508-683-5574 (office)

508-683-5565 (office)

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-scientific-announces-may-conference-schedule-301281924.html

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation

