CVS Health Announces New Initiatives to Support Women's Health and Wellness in May

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Offering free heart health screenings during National Women's Health Week at MinuteClinic locations nationwide to help make preventative care more accessible

PR Newswire

WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 3, 2021

WOONSOCKET, R.I., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced new initiatives to support women's health and wellness in May, including offering no-cost heart health screenings from May 9 through May 15 at MinuteClinic to help women understand their risk for heart disease the number one killer of women. These efforts are part of CVS Health's overall commitment to making women's health care more accessible, affordable, simpler and more personalized to meet the unique health and wellness needs during each stage of a woman's life.

CVS Health (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health)

"Women have taken on even more during the pandemic and have had less time to prioritize preventative care," said Eileen Howard Boone, Senior Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility & Philanthropy and Chief Sustainability Officer for CVS Health. "As we celebrate moms and all the women in our lives this month, we want to make it easier for women to care for themselves and meet their health and wellness needs. Advancing women's health is a key driver of CVS Health's longtime support of the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Movement, which we are proud to again support this May."

To help make preventative care more convenient and accessible, patients can visit one of CVS Health's approximately 1,100 MinuteClinic locations from May 9 through May 15 to receive a no-cost "Know Your Numbers" heart health screening. Patients will learn five key personal health numbers that can help them determine their risk for heart disease, including cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index.

"We know that nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, yet many women don't have the awareness about this disease to understand and prevent their risk," said Angela Patterson, Chief Nurse Practitioner Officer, MinuteClinic. "That's why offering these free heart health screenings is so important, especially this year when so many people have put off care."

In addition to the free heart health screenings, CVS Pharmacy will provide accessible solutions and special offers to support women's physical and mental wellbeing. From now through May 22, ExtraCare Rewards program members will receive deals on women's wellness items in-store, including weekly promotions for products in a variety of categories such as vitamins, skin care as well as feminine care and beauty products to help women feel their best.

As part of CVS Health's ongoing support of the American Heart Association, CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide will raise funds to support the Go Red for Women movement. From May 2 through May 29, CVS Pharmacy customers can support Go Red For Women by making a $1, $3 or larger donation at stores nationwide or online at www.cvshealth.com/GoRed.

Since teaming up with the AHA in 2017, CVS Health has raised nearly $20 million to help fight cardiovascular disease. Visit www.cvshealth.com/GoRed for more information about the free heart health screenings and to donate to American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement.

About CVS Health
We are a diversified health services company with more than 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, we are meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, our diversified model makes us an integral part of people's everyday health. From our innovative new services at HealthHUBTM locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, we are making health care more accessible, more affordable and simply better. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com.

Media Contact:
Courtney Tavener
401-712-3698
[email protected]

Mary Gattuso
401-290-8078
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-announces-new-initiatives-to-support-womens-health-and-wellness-in-may-301282188.html

SOURCE CVS Health

