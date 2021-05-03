Largest Group of New Solar Projects Approved for Dominion Energy Virginia Customers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Largest Group of New Solar Projects Approved for Dominion Energy Virginia Customers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Nine solar projects will produce enough energy to power 125,000 homes

- Projects support transition to a clean energy economy and net zero emissions

PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., May 3, 2021

RICHMOND, Va., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) approved Friday the largest group of new solar projects for Dominion Energy Virginia customers. The nine new solar facilities will total nearly 500 megawatts, enough to power 125,000 homes at peak output with renewable energy.

(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)

These projects represent a major step toward achieving the goals of the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA) and Dominion Energy's goal of net zero emissions. The VCEA supports the development of enough solar, wind and energy storage to power more than 5 million homes with clean, renewable electricity.

"This is another major step forward in building a clean energy economy in Virginia," said Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia. "Our customers deserve reliable and affordable energy, and they also deserve a clean environment. These projects will help us deliver on that promise."

The VCEA calls for 16,100 megawatts of solar or onshore wind to be proposed to the SCC or in operation by 2035. About one-third must be procured through power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Six of the nine new solar projects are PPAs that were selected following a competitive solicitation process. Dominion Energy owns and will operate the other three projects, which support approximately 750 jobs and provide more than $100 million in economic benefits in Virginia:

  • Grassfield Solar: 20-megawatt facility in the City of Chesapeake
  • Norge Solar: 20-megawatt facility in James City County
  • Sycamore Solar: 42-megawatt facility in Pittsylvania County

This fall, Dominion Energy will submit its annual filing to the SCC requesting approval to construct or purchase another large group of solar, wind and energy storage projects. The company will issue Requests for Proposals from developers to support these filings.

About Dominion Energy
More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/largest-group-of-new-solar-projects-approved-for-dominion-energy-virginia-customers-301282181.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)