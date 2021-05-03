Largest Group of New Solar Projects Approved for Dominion Energy Virginia Customers

RICHMOND, Va., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) approved Friday the largest group of new solar projects for Dominion Energy Virginia customers. The nine new solar facilities will total nearly 500 megawatts, enough to power 125,000 homes at peak output with renewable energy.

These projects represent a major step toward achieving the goals of the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA) and Dominion Energy's goal of net zero emissions. The VCEA supports the development of enough solar, wind and energy storage to power more than 5 million homes with clean, renewable electricity.

"This is another major step forward in building a clean energy economy in Virginia," said Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia. "Our customers deserve reliable and affordable energy, and they also deserve a clean environment. These projects will help us deliver on that promise."

The VCEA calls for 16,100 megawatts of solar or onshore wind to be proposed to the SCC or in operation by 2035. About one-third must be procured through power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Six of the nine new solar projects are PPAs that were selected following a competitive solicitation process. Dominion Energy owns and will operate the other three projects, which support approximately 750 jobs and provide more than $100 million in economic benefits in Virginia:

Grassfield Solar: 20-megawatt facility in the City of Chesapeake

Norge Solar: 20-megawatt facility in James City County

Sycamore Solar: 42-megawatt facility in Pittsylvania County

This fall, Dominion Energy will submit its annual filing to the SCC requesting approval to construct or purchase another large group of solar, wind and energy storage projects. The company will issue Requests for Proposals from developers to support these filings.

