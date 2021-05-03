Logo
Noodles & Company to Unveil Most Sought-After Menu Item Exclusively for Rewards Members on May 19

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Noodles Rewards members will gain exclusive access to the new menu item starting May 19 and can unlock free delivery all summer long when they order during the members-only event

PR Newswire

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 3, 2021

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), known for serving classic noodle, Zoodle, and cauliflower noodle dishes from around the world, announced today that it will unveil early access to a new menu item exclusively for its most loyal pasta-loving fans on May 19. The new item, which will be featured in three enticing new dishes, will deliver guests the most requested item in Noodles' history while overdelivering on flavor in a big way.

Noodles & Company (PRNewsfoto/Noodles & Company)

How to claim first dibs and gain access to Noodles' most exciting new dish yet.
It's no secret that Noodles loves its Rewards members, which is why the Company is granting Noodles Rewards members exclusive access to the new dish before anyone else gets to try it. Starting May 19, all Noodles Rewards members will unlock access to the dish, and new members can sign up to try it while also receiving a whole host of other benefits.

Want to be a part of this special event and so much more? Signing up for Noodles Rewards is free and easy, and in addition to the privilege of being the first to try this sought-after dish, Noodles is unlocking free delivery for the summer* for Noodles Rewards members who order the exclusive dish between May 19 and June 1. And to make trying the new dish even more rewarding, new members will automatically receive 600 bonus points in their account, which is enough to try our most popular Shareables such as Potstickers, Korean Meatballs or Cheesy Garlic Bread.

"Throughout the Company's history, we have always made it a priority to listen to what our guests want," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer of Noodles & Company. "To thank our most loyal guests, we're excited to bring this highly requested new menu item exclusively to them. Our Noodles Rewards members have stood by us as we've navigated this past year, and now we're grateful to overdeliver to our guests in a more rewarding way than ever before."

How to sign up.
Intrigued? We thought so! To join Noodles Rewards and claim first dibs on this new menu item and free delivery all summer long*, visit noodles.com/rewardsexclusive or download the Noodles Rewards app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

*Free delivery offer awarded for orders placed through order.noodles.com and through the Noodles app between May 19 and June 1, 2021 for Noodles Rewards members who order the exclusive dish, to be announced on May 19, between May 19 and June 1 at locations where delivery is available. Free delivery offer is valid from issuance through September 6, 2021. For full Noodles Rewards terms and conditions, please visit www.noodles.com/rewards.

AboutNoodles & Company
Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was recently named one of America's Best Employers for Diversity Award 2021 by Forbes and also has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life" which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. Noodles has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

Contact:
Danielle Moore
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noodles--company-to-unveil-most-sought-after-menu-item-exclusively-for-rewards-members-on-may-19-301281701.html

SOURCE Noodles & Company

