Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel Empowers Early Morning Risers Living with Osteoarthritis

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel Empowers Early Morning Risers Living with Osteoarthritis

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

New study reveals the early morning experiences and challenges of those with arthritis joint pain

PR Newswire

WARREN, N.J., May 3, 2021

WARREN, N.J., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSK Consumer Healthcare (LSE/NYSE: GSK), the makers of Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel (diclofenac sodium topical gel, 1%) today revealed new data that uncovers a painful truth: for people with osteoarthritis (OA), mornings can be the most difficult part of the day. The study, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Voltaren, found that among 1,000 people with OA surveyed, 67% of Americans reported their joint pain makes it difficult for them to get out of bed in the morning based on their activities from the previous day. This May, national Arthritis Awareness Month, Voltaren is empowering those with joint pain and stiffness to feel the joy of movement and help them take on their day.

GSK Consumer Healthcare (PRNewsFoto/GSK Consumer Healthcare) (PRNewsfoto/GSK Consumer Healthcare)

After a night of inactivity, aches and pains can be at their worst first thing in the morning. In fact, a painful morning can throw off your entire day, the study shows. Nearly three-quarters of respondents reported that feeling OA pain when they wake up ruins their entire morning, and more than three-quarters of those surveyed reported OA negatively affects them three or more days a week. While 35% described themselves as early birds prior to being diagnosed with OA, only one-quarter are still early risers since learning they have OA.

Joint pain can also impact the livelihoods of people with OA. For the millions of Americans who wake up for work with the sun, OA poses real challenges. The study found that 56% of employed Americans living with OA have shown up late to work because of their pain, and more than half have even had to change their jobs because of it.

"Our research has helped us understand the authentic experience of people with OA, and shows just how difficult mornings can be, especially those who are up and moving very early," said Rishi Mulgund, Pain Portfolio Brand Director at GSK Consumer Healthcare, "As a brand, we want to support people with OA in the mornings, with a topical option that is an alternative to pain relief pills."

Voltaren, the #1 doctor-recommended topical pain relief brand, is the first full prescription strength, clinically-proven nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) gel available over the counter. An alternative to pills, Voltaren is applied directly to the site of pain, delivering powerful arthritis pain relief. It is indicated for the treatment of arthritis pain in the hand, wrist, elbow, foot, ankle or knee. To date, millions of patients around the world have relied on Voltaren as a powerful, well-tolerated and convenient therapeutic alternative for treating arthritis pain.

During Arthritis Awareness Month, Voltaren is proud to feature the stories of real people living with osteoarthritis who wake up and power through early mornings. Stay tuned throughout the month of May for Voltaren's three-part content series, which will air on local and national broadcast and online news outlets, featuring people with OA who refuse to let pain hold them back, and pain relief experts who will offer their advice on how people everywhere can experience the joy of less painful mornings.

Additionally, as part of a multi-year partnership with the Arthritis Foundation to support scientific research, advocacy and community connections for people with arthritis, Voltaren is matching donations made to the Arthritis Foundation (up to $100,000) throughout Arthritis Awareness Month and lending its support to the Arthritis Foundation's annual Walk to Cure Arthritis events.

Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel is available online and at most major retailers nationwide. To learn more about Voltaren, visit www.voltarengel.com.

About Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel
An alternative to pills, Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel targets pain directly at the source to deliver clinically-proven nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medicine for powerful arthritis pain relief with a proven safety profile. For more information, visit https://www.VoltarenGel.com/.

About osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form of arthritis. OA occurs when the cartilage between joints begins to break down and wear away, resulting in joint pain and stiffness. OA occurs more frequently with age, and the pain can gradually worsen over time. The most common symptoms associated with OA include joint pain, stiffness, and decreased range of motion.

GSK's commitment to pain relief
We are the world leader in pain relief. With a portfolio of (systemic and topical) products to relieve pain, our range brings comfort and ease to millions. World-leading brands including Advil, Panadol and Voltaren; and beloved local brands like Excedrin in the US and Fenbid in China help people manage their symptoms so they can enjoy life to the fullest.

Important safety information about Voltaren Arthritis Pain
Before using the product, consumers should read the Voltaren Arthritis Pain Gel Drug Facts Label.

* Methodological Notes
The GSK Voltaren Survey was conducted by OnePoll (www.onepoll.us) throughout the month of April 2021. The survey sampled a random group of 1,000 employed Americans diagnosed with osteoarthritis.

This random double-opt-in survey was conducted by OnePoll a market research company and corporate member of both the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR) and adheres to the MRS code of conduct. For more information about OnePoll's research in the media, navigate to their portfolio here.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare
GSK Consumer Healthcare combines science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class health care brands that consumers trust and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory and wellness. For further information please visit www.gsk.com.

Media Inquiries:








GSK Consumer Healthcare

Caitlin Kormann

+1 617 448 0557

(Warren)

Edelman

Jessica Moschella

+1 201 953 1547

(New York City)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voltaren-arthritis-pain-gel-empowers-early-morning-risers-living-with-osteoarthritis-301282039.html

SOURCE GSK Consumer Healthcare

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)