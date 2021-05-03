Stellantis Named Among Top Companies Recruiting Indigenous STEM Professionals

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The editors of Winds of Change magazine have selected Stellantis to the publication's annual list of top companies setting the standard for providing careers, development and recruiting opportunities for Indigenous STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) professionals in North America.

Winds of Change magazine is produced by the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES), a national nonprofit organization focused on substantially increasing the representation of Indigenous peoples of North America in STEM studies and careers.

"Our commitment to recruiting and engaging diverse technical talent is central to our business as we design innovative products that delight and inspire our customers," said Lottie Holland, Director Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement, Stellantis North America. "We are so proud of our First Nations Business Resource Group for enhancing our company's reputation as a strong career option for talented Indigenous technical professionals."

The First Nations Business Resource Group at Stellantis is one of 11 employee-directed affinity groups at the company that supports member networking, encourages career development and pursues strategic projects, such as supporting the company's talent acquisition activities.

In the past year, the group has developed a sub-committee that focuses on increasing the company's engagement within tribal communities. The group also created a book club during the pandemic to enable employees to learn more about Native American issues, culture and history.

"Speaking on behalf of Native American employees at Stellantis, we are very proud that our company has been recognized for its commitment to creating a work culture that is respectful and inclusive of Indigenous people," said Kaitlyn Mulkey, a controls engineer at Stellantis and president of the company's First Nations Business Resource Group. "This is an outstanding acknowledgement of our company's achievements recruiting and retaining diverse technical talent and to be relevant to Indigenous employees, communities and customers."

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

