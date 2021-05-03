Northern Trust Universe Data: Vaccine Progress Sets Up Positive First Quarter for U.S. Institutional Plan Sponsors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Northern Trust Universe Data: Vaccine Progress Sets Up Positive First Quarter for U.S. Institutional Plan Sponsors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



U.S. institutional investment plans benefited from strong global equity market performance in the first quarter of 2021, according to data from the Northern Trust Universe. With markets propelled by the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the United States and globally, the median plan in the Northern Trust Universe finished with a 3.3% return for the quarter ending March 31, 2021.



The Northern Trust Universe tracks the performance of more than 380 large U.S. institutional investment plans, with a combined asset value of more than $1.34 trillion, which subscribe to performance measurement services as part of Northern Trust's asset servicing offerings.



The first-quarter U.S. equity market rally was driven by two key events the news that almost one-third of all U.S. adults had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination and government approval of a third stimulus relief package that injected $1.9 trillion into the economy, said Amy Garrigues, Global Head of Investment+Risk+and+Analytical+Services at Northern Trust. As a result of this market rally, the Northern Trust U.S. equity program universe reported a 7.1% median gain in the first quarter. U.S. fixed income, meanwhile, had negative returns of -2.6% at the median for the quarter due to expectations for increased inflation in the near term.



Differing asset allocations produced divergent returns among segments of the Northern Trust Universe: Public Funds had a median return of 3.2% for the first quarter, while Corporate ERISA pension plans experienced a -1.0% median return and Foundations and Endowments had a 3.8% median return for the quarter.



Corporate ERISA plans had the largest median allocation to U.S. fixed income 39.2% at the end of the quarter, up from 33.8% from five years ago. The median U.S. equity allocation was 27.5% and the median international equity allocation was 8.7%.



The Public Funds median allocation to U.S. equity was 33.9% in the fourth quarter and international equity was 15.3%, while the median exposure to U.S. fixed income was 24.5% for the quarter. The median exposure to private equity, real estate and hedge funds was 6.9%, 5.3% and 0.6% respectively.



The Foundations & Endowments segment had a median U.S. equity allocation of 24.6% in the quarter, down 7.5% from the same quarter five years earlier. International equity median exposure was 10.5% and the median exposure to U.S. fixed income was 10.6%. In the F&E universe, private equity and hedge fund median allocations come in at 12.9% and 12.7% respectively as of quarter end.



Results of U.S. plan level universes as of March 31, 2021:











1st Qtr





1 Yr





3 Yr





5 Yr





ERISA





-1.0%





23.4%





9.4%





9.6%





Public Funds





3.2%





31.4%





9.0%





10.0%





Foundations & Endowments





3.8%





34.3%





9.9%





10.5%





About Northern Trust



Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US $14.8 trillion, and assets under management of US $1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our+website or follow us on Twitter.



Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global+and+regulatory+information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005503/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)