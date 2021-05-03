Sally Beauty Holdings Taps Perficient to Expand Product Fulfillment Options





Perficient%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (Perficient), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the worlds largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced the successful implementation of its advanced order management system (OMS) and commerce experience for Sally Beauty Holdings, the leader in professional hair color. The solution incorporates multiple order fulfillment capabilities, enabling Sally Beauty Holdings to efficiently meet the needs of its customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.









To help improve visibility and flexibility of Sally Beauty Holdings ordering process, Perficient implemented an IBM Sterling OMS platform to allow for split shipment and automation capabilities while also seamlessly integrating with Sally Beauty Holdings existing technologies and websites. This implementation resulted in more advanced fulfillment options and shipping processes. In collaboration with Sally Beauty Holdings, Perficient built a digital roadmap and strategy to elevate the omni-channel commerce experience by incorporating a same-day delivery option and new sales channel opportunities with third-party marketplaces for Cosmo Prof, the retailers professional division.









Perficient and Sally Beauty Holdings developed additional fulfillment capabilities to proactively address emerging supply chain challenges and give customers the ability to receive their orders even faster. These improvements included:















A new ship-from-store ecommerce option currently available at 245 participating Sally Beauty stores;









A new ship-from-store ecommerce option currently available at 245 participating Sally Beauty stores;



Over 2 million shipments have been released from stores since the ship-from-store ecommerce option launched in February 2020;









Over 2 million shipments have been released from stores since the ship-from-store ecommerce option launched in February 2020;



Same-day delivery offerings were expanded and are currently available at 1,046 participating Cosmo Prof stores; and









Same-day delivery offerings were expanded and are currently available at 1,046 participating Cosmo Prof stores; and



More than 42,000 shipments have been released from stores since the same-day delivery program launched in December 2019.













The pandemic quickly shifted our focus to online commerce and alternative fulfillment processes, said Joe Condomina, Chief Technology Officer, Sally Beauty Holdings. We knew it would be a tough process, but it hasnt been difficult. We deployed the technology cloud-first, using the plumbing we already had in place. As a result of the structure of our team and a rock-solid implementation from Perficient, weve been able to deploy very quickly.









With a comprehensive OMS, Sally Beauty and Cosmo Prof improved overall customer experience, reduced the number of order cancellations, and increased fill rates.









The current global environment is drastically changing consumer expectations, said John Ambrose, general manager of commerce, Perficient. For retailers specifically, the ability to implement more convenient fulfillment capabilities has become a must-have necessity rather than an optional feature. Sally Beauty Holdings understands the importance of quickly serving its customers to meet their evolving needs, and the retailer was able to leverage its OMS solution to adapt and continue fulfilling orders while keeping employees and customers safe.









With more than 20 years of expertise in OMS, Perficient understands how to leverage the ever-changing benefits of OMS in conjunction with supply chain to provide a powerful commerce experience. For more information about Perficients commerce solutions, OMS, and consumer+markets industry expertise, subscribe to Perficients blog, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.









About Perficient









Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the worlds largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.









Safe Harbor Statement









Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2021. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on managements current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005513/en/