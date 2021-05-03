MedCerts Teams Up with SkillUp to Get Maryland Job Seekers Back to Work





MedCerts, a leader in online career certification training, is joining together with the SkillUp+Coalition, which provides displaced workers with opportunities to gain new skills and secure in-demand jobs, to help out of work or underemployed Maryland residents reskill for careers in IT.









Partnering with SkillUp has given us the opportunity to make a real difference for under- or unemployed Maryland residents, said Sandy Mead, National Director of Workforce Development at MedCerts. Our programs will give those who couldnt otherwise afford to shift careers the opportunity to do so and help build the Maryland workforce back stronger than before.









With financial support from the SkillUp Together Fund, MedCerts a Stride%2C+Inc. company has partnered with five local workforce areas across Maryland, including Baltimore County and the Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development; Frederick County and the Frederick County Workforce Services Division; Montgomery County and WorkSource Montgomery; Prince Georges County and Employ Prince Georges; and Southern Maryland (Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary's Counties) and Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, to enroll residents in its IT certification classes. The classes will begin in mid-May and can be completed within 3-6 months.









Any resident of these five counties who has been financially impacted by COVID-19, whether underemployed, unemployed, or qualifies for cash or food assistance, is eligible for the classes. SkillUps grants will cover the cost of training, equipment, or special support services, with the goal of targeting those who currently make less than $40,000 a year and have less than a bachelor's degree. Participants will also be provided financial incentives to complete milestones throughout the program, up to $1,000 per student provided by the grant.









As Maryland continues the fight to turn the tide on the pandemic, we cant afford to neglect the financial challenges it will be leaving behind, said Walter Simmons, President and CEO at Employ Prince Georges. We are so grateful to have the combined support from SkillUp and MedCerts to help get members of our communities back to work as they achieve their national certifications.









MedCerts students engage in online, hands-on career training courses in healthcare and IT fields to prepare for one of over twenty national certifications. More than 1,000 organizations have hired MedCerts students or are offering training and employment opportunities for students and employees, including CVS Pharmacy, DaVita Dialysis, Walmart, and the American Red Cross.









For more information about MedCerts IT certifications or to apply, visit https%3A%2F%2Fmedcerts.com%2Fprograms%2Fit.









About MedCerts:









MedCerts a Stride%2C+Inc. company is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied Healthcare and IT, it serves individuals from all backgrounds, including the military and their families, career changers and the under- and unemployed. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through experiential learning solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed over 35 career programs, trained and up-skilled more than 25,000 individuals across the country and partnered with over 500 American job centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations have MedCerts trained employees on staff. For more information, visit medcerts.com.









About the SkillUp Coalition









SkillUp, a promising new 501(c)(3) nonprofit coalition, is helping the more than 40 million workers impacted by COVID-19 to get rehired for in-demand jobs in high-growth industries. The Coalition also enables partners to share best practices, collaborate on shared challenges, and participate in public engagement campaigns that help COVID-affected workers to begin a prosperous new stage in their careers. Consisting of leading training and education providers, employers, technology companies, job readiness nonprofits, and philanthropies, SkillUp provides career navigation, training programs, and job opportunities to help frontline workers secure their place in the economy of tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.skillup.org.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005512/en/