Fifth Third Bank to Provide 1 Million Meals to Fight Hunger Across Bank's Footprint

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



Fifth Third Bancorps nearly 20,000 employees will celebrate Fifth Third Day by providing 1 million meals to the hungry. The meals are being donated to various food organizations across the Banks 11-state retail footprint in honor of the Banks annual companywide community celebration in May, centered on May 3. The date, 5/3 on the calendar, is recognized as Fifth Third Day.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005515/en/

Greg D. Carmichael, chairman, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Greg D. Carmichael, chairman, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bank (Photo: Business Wire)



May third is a day to celebrate the positive difference we make in the lives of our customers, our co-workers and our communities as we continue to address hunger across our footprint, said Greg Carmichael, Fifth Thirds chairman and CEO. Through this pandemic and through every era, we remain true to the strong spirit of the Bank as we work to build stronger communities one person, one family, one business at a time.



The Bank has celebrated Fifth Third Day since 1991, and since 2012 the Bank and its employees have worked toward a common goal to fight hunger. For four years, Fifth Third has met or exceeded its goal of providing 1 million meals to those in need. The meals are provided through monthlong events, including volunteering, group employee efforts, and individual employee efforts. And customers will have an opportunity to support the effort by purchasing shields at the Banks locations for $1 where every dollar donated will go to local organizations to provide meals to those in need. Like last year, due to the pandemic, traditional in-person volunteerism will not be part of the community service efforts during May, but employees will have an opportunity to participate in various virtual volunteer activities, which will go toward providing meals across the Banks footprint.



According to the USDA's latest Household Food Insecurity in the United States report, more than 35 million people in the United States experienced hunger in 2019. Feeding America, the nations largest domestic hunger-relief organization, estimates that, because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 42 million people may experience food insecurity, including up to 13 million children.



There has never been a time when Fifth Third Day has been more important, said Lars Anderson, vice chairman, strategic growth initiatives and Fifth Third Day corporate champion. This is a time when so many individuals are under distress and the basic need of having food is a challenge for so many. Fifth Third Day aligns with a key part of our mission, which is to help make our communities better places to live. We have a keen focus on helping those who are dealing with food insecurity and we are grateful to help be a part of the solution.



For more information about how Fifth Third is helping its employees, customers and communities during the pandemic, visit 53.com%2Fcovid19.



About Fifth Third



Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of Mar. 31, 2021, Fifth Third had $207 billion in assets and operated 1,098 full-service banking centers and 2,383 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of Mar. 31, 2021, had $464 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $58 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FITB. Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

