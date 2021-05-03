Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc Buys Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Royal Gold Inc, Sells Century Communities Inc, The Michaels Inc, Malibu Boats Inc

- New Purchases: NBR, BWXT, SM, PFSI, LNC, ABBV, HUM, UNM, HLF, MRK, MMS, BJ, HOG, CL, RRC, TNET, MUSA, KHC, CLX, UHS, FAST, JCOM, QRTEA, SIG, TDS, ADS, FDX, EXPR, SPTN, WFC, KIM, ORLY, DGX, USM, AAWW, BCC, HTH, OVV, UPS, PRIM, SAIC, ALXN, MSGN, AZO, AVNW, QCOM, EDUC, LPI, CAH, SEIC, CLSK, FOR, MTDR, SONO, OXY, CHS, HTLD, TAP, LYB, VRA, GCO, KNX, MCK, ERII, CARG, JLL, OPK, HBB, CASA, TBIO, CERN, AMC, CHRS, EXAS, WMT, RYAM, BKD, PRDO, SGMO, CUBI, AEYE, AR, CWH, CGRN, FOSL, IONS, CLVS, CODX, AMSC, BLNK, BEAM, GNSS, CPSI, SNCR, APEI, QUAD, FLWS, MD, PDEX, RBNC, NBEV, FUV, QDEL, ARC,
- Added Positions: NEM, GOLD, RGLD, NTAP, PGR, SUPN, MSM, AEM, BSIG, K, AKAM, CIEN, CPB, NRG, AU, NGVT, VTRS, WPM, DPZ, BIDU, GIS, FFIV, EA, PRLB, QLYS, EBIX, KGC, SJM, CHRW, CTSH, VMW, ANET, ETR, JNPR, WYY, FDS, ED, HRB, CLW, DG, VIRT, EBAY, ORCL, CI, VVV, BWEN, LL, AMGN, PAAS, NUS, VRTX, INVA, ACCO, EXPD, TPH, VIVO, PPL, AMRX, BIOC, MTH, SCPL, AMZN, OLLI, VNDA, REGI, DLTH, EXC, ALL, SPKE, SIRI, JAZZ, DFS, CNSL, SNEX, LGIH, IBM, CDE, UTHR,
- Reduced Positions: TWOU, DKS, PETS, HIBB, INGN, UI, KSS, CORT, CSIQ, RAD, BERY, SSTK, HEAR, IMKTA, SYF, ETSY, UNFI, OMI, CVS, SBH, EGOV, EDIT, AMCX, TVTY, LMNX, INFN, EVH, CRSP, HBI, IRBT, IEA, SUNW, TSCO, USNA, GRUB, VIAC, BIG, BGFV, ZUMZ, CMPR, INFY, WBA, T, KR, BBBY, INTC, CTXS, FSLR, URBN, APT, WW, CLFD, TUP, BGS, LEN, GTN, STT, GNMK, FLDM, PLT, JKS, STX, LUMN, MDP, TEN, GOOG, CSCO, M, EXEL, SFM, STMP, ARAY, WTRH, ECOR, PULM, FB, TRUE, DBI, WMK, AAPL, RBBN,
- Sold Out: CCS, MIK, MBUU, SMCI, ULTA, GME, SNBR, WSM, ABC, HD, HZO, PFG, MAXR, SBNY, OTRK, HOME, GILD, GDOT, KRA, CLDR, EAT, CPRI, LB, EXPI, FTNT, SPWH, ZM, ASGN, SNX, BE, AHCO, AER, BKE, THO, SEDG, JWN, CHWY, IMGN, GPS, MED, AXP, CLDX, CYRX, JNCE, PACK, ADMA, UONE, AMTX, LCI,
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 227,500 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.56%
- Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 581,500 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.78%
- Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) - 50,575 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 427.92%
- eBay Inc (EBAY) - 72,000 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.07%
- Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) - 75,850 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.66%
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in Nabors Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $57.34 and $130.49, with an estimated average price of $89.14. The stock is now traded at around $84.547400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 40,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.92 and $66, with an estimated average price of $59.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SM Energy Co (SM)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $6.36 and $19.49, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $16.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 214,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $59.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 50,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $64.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 50,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $112.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 28,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 80.56%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 227,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 109.78%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 581,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Royal Gold Inc by 427.92%. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $106.74. The stock is now traded at around $115.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 50,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NetApp Inc (NTAP)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 180.98%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27. The stock is now traded at around $74.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 57,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 252.94%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $101.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 182.35%. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $28.01. The stock is now traded at around $30.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 144,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Century Communities Inc (CCS)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Century Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $41.82 and $64.91, with an estimated average price of $54.51.Sold Out: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63.Sold Out: Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The sale prices were between $61.81 and $91.94, with an estimated average price of $77.1.Sold Out: Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Super Micro Computer Inc. The sale prices were between $31 and $39.06, with an estimated average price of $33.98.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03.Reduced: 2U Inc (TWOU)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc reduced to a holding in 2U Inc by 75%. The sale prices were between $34.21 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc still held 20,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc reduced to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 74.42%. The sale prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96. The stock is now traded at around $84.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc still held 14,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: PetMed Express Inc (PETS)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc reduced to a holding in PetMed Express Inc by 64.88%. The sale prices were between $29.77 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $34.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc still held 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc reduced to a holding in Hibbett Sports Inc by 56.1%. The sale prices were between $45.85 and $76.04, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $80.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc still held 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Inogen Inc (INGN)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc reduced to a holding in Inogen Inc by 76.59%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $65.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc still held 14,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc reduced to a holding in Kohl's Corp by 56.1%. The sale prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32. The stock is now traded at around $60.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc still held 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
