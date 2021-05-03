Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc Buys Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Royal Gold Inc, Sells Century Communities Inc, The Michaels Inc, Malibu Boats Inc

New Purchases: NBR, BWXT, SM, PFSI, LNC, ABBV, HUM, UNM, HLF, MRK, MMS, BJ, HOG, CL, RRC, TNET, MUSA, KHC, CLX, UHS, FAST, JCOM, QRTEA, SIG, TDS, ADS, FDX, EXPR, SPTN, WFC, KIM, ORLY, DGX, USM, AAWW, BCC, HTH, OVV, UPS, PRIM, SAIC, ALXN, MSGN, AZO, AVNW, QCOM, EDUC, LPI, CAH, SEIC, CLSK, FOR, MTDR, SONO, OXY, CHS, HTLD, TAP, LYB, VRA, GCO, KNX, MCK, ERII, CARG, JLL, OPK, HBB, CASA, TBIO, CERN, AMC, CHRS, EXAS, WMT, RYAM, BKD, PRDO, SGMO, CUBI, AEYE, AR, CWH, CGRN, FOSL, IONS, CLVS, CODX, AMSC, BLNK, BEAM, GNSS, CPSI, SNCR, APEI, QUAD, FLWS, MD, PDEX, RBNC, NBEV, FUV, QDEL, ARC,

NEM, GOLD, RGLD, NTAP, PGR, SUPN, MSM, AEM, BSIG, K, AKAM, CIEN, CPB, NRG, AU, NGVT, VTRS, WPM, DPZ, BIDU, GIS, FFIV, EA, PRLB, QLYS, EBIX, KGC, SJM, CHRW, CTSH, VMW, ANET, ETR, JNPR, WYY, FDS, ED, HRB, CLW, DG, VIRT, EBAY, ORCL, CI, VVV, BWEN, LL, AMGN, PAAS, NUS, VRTX, INVA, ACCO, EXPD, TPH, VIVO, PPL, AMRX, BIOC, MTH, SCPL, AMZN, OLLI, VNDA, REGI, DLTH, EXC, ALL, SPKE, SIRI, JAZZ, DFS, CNSL, SNEX, LGIH, IBM, CDE, UTHR, Reduced Positions: TWOU, DKS, PETS, HIBB, INGN, UI, KSS, CORT, CSIQ, RAD, BERY, SSTK, HEAR, IMKTA, SYF, ETSY, UNFI, OMI, CVS, SBH, EGOV, EDIT, AMCX, TVTY, LMNX, INFN, EVH, CRSP, HBI, IRBT, IEA, SUNW, TSCO, USNA, GRUB, VIAC, BIG, BGFV, ZUMZ, CMPR, INFY, WBA, T, KR, BBBY, INTC, CTXS, FSLR, URBN, APT, WW, CLFD, TUP, BGS, LEN, GTN, STT, GNMK, FLDM, PLT, JKS, STX, LUMN, MDP, TEN, GOOG, CSCO, M, EXEL, SFM, STMP, ARAY, WTRH, ECOR, PULM, FB, TRUE, DBI, WMK, AAPL, RBBN,

Investment company Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc Current Portfolio ) buys Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Royal Gold Inc, Nabors Industries, BWX Technologies Inc, sells Century Communities Inc, The Michaels Inc, Malibu Boats Inc, 2U Inc, Super Micro Computer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc. As of 2021Q1, Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc owns 325 stocks with a total value of $486 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Newmont Corp (NEM) - 227,500 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.56% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 581,500 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.78% Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) - 50,575 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 427.92% eBay Inc (EBAY) - 72,000 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.07% Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) - 75,850 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.66%

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in Nabors Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $57.34 and $130.49, with an estimated average price of $89.14. The stock is now traded at around $84.547400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 40,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.92 and $66, with an estimated average price of $59.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 56,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in SM Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $6.36 and $19.49, with an estimated average price of $12.78. The stock is now traded at around $16.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 214,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $59.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 50,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in Lincoln National Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.49 and $64.46, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $64.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 50,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $112.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 28,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 80.56%. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 227,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 109.78%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 581,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Royal Gold Inc by 427.92%. The purchase prices were between $102.15 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $106.74. The stock is now traded at around $115.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 50,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in NetApp Inc by 180.98%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $74.75, with an estimated average price of $67.27. The stock is now traded at around $74.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 57,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 252.94%. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79. The stock is now traded at around $101.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 182.35%. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $28.01. The stock is now traded at around $30.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 144,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Century Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $41.82 and $64.91, with an estimated average price of $54.51.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The sale prices were between $61.81 and $91.94, with an estimated average price of $77.1.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Super Micro Computer Inc. The sale prices were between $31 and $39.06, with an estimated average price of $33.98.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $279.76 and $347.5, with an estimated average price of $310.88.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $347.51, with an estimated average price of $117.03.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc reduced to a holding in 2U Inc by 75%. The sale prices were between $34.21 and $55.55, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc still held 20,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc reduced to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 74.42%. The sale prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96. The stock is now traded at around $84.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc still held 14,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc reduced to a holding in PetMed Express Inc by 64.88%. The sale prices were between $29.77 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $34.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc still held 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc reduced to a holding in Hibbett Sports Inc by 56.1%. The sale prices were between $45.85 and $76.04, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $80.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc still held 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc reduced to a holding in Inogen Inc by 76.59%. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $65.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc still held 14,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc reduced to a holding in Kohl's Corp by 56.1%. The sale prices were between $38.78 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $51.32. The stock is now traded at around $60.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc still held 36,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.