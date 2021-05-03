Logo
Salient Trust Co Lta Buys Marriott International Inc, Zoetis Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells The Travelers Inc, Walmart Inc, Chubb

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Salient Trust Co Lta (Current Portfolio) buys Marriott International Inc, Zoetis Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Pfizer Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells The Travelers Inc, Walmart Inc, Chubb, Morgan Stanley, Unilever PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salient Trust Co Lta. As of 2021Q1, Salient Trust Co Lta owns 95 stocks with a total value of $747 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SALIENT TRUST CO LTA's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/salient+trust+co+lta/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SALIENT TRUST CO LTA
  1. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 2,764,591 shares, 20.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.23%
  2. Service Corp International (SCI) - 1,403,116 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio.
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 202,785 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 246,431 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,429 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Salient Trust Co Lta initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $148.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 22,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Salient Trust Co Lta initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $175.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 19,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun (FDL)

Salient Trust Co Lta initiated holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun. The purchase prices were between $28.98 and $32.92, with an estimated average price of $30.81. The stock is now traded at around $34.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PPL Corp (PPL)

Salient Trust Co Lta initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $29.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Salient Trust Co Lta added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 52,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Salient Trust Co Lta added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 24.61%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 76,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Salient Trust Co Lta added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 88.78%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Salient Trust Co Lta added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 45.80%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)

Salient Trust Co Lta added to a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP by 60.89%. The purchase prices were between $8.18 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 84,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Salient Trust Co Lta added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 28.18%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Salient Trust Co Lta sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Salient Trust Co Lta sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Salient Trust Co Lta sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.

Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)

Salient Trust Co Lta sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63.

Sold Out: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Salient Trust Co Lta sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.86.

Sold Out: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Salient Trust Co Lta sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of SALIENT TRUST CO LTA. Also check out:

1. SALIENT TRUST CO LTA's Undervalued Stocks
2. SALIENT TRUST CO LTA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SALIENT TRUST CO LTA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SALIENT TRUST CO LTA keeps buying
