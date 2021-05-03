Salient Trust Co Lta Buys Marriott International Inc, Zoetis Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells The Travelers Inc, Walmart Inc, Chubb

- New Purchases: MAR, ZTS, PPL, FDL,
- Added Positions: AAPL, VZ, PFE, NEE, MINT, BAC, APD, BX, PAA, WFC, MRK, CMCSA, CSCO, GE, RTX, CVX, ET, PBA, MPLX, PLD, PGR, DOW, T, CPT, BSM, OTIS,
- Reduced Positions: XOM, WMT, MSFT, JNJ, CB, KO, PM, PG, HD, MCD, SLB, PEP, GOOG, KMI, DIS, ADBE, MMP, INTC, V, ABT, WBA, MO, BMY, PSXP, ENB, LNG, TRP, CCL, WMB, TRGP,
- Sold Out: TRV, MS, UL, AES, IRM, HPE, NRG, WU, KR,
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 2,764,591 shares, 20.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.23%
- Service Corp International (SCI) - 1,403,116 shares, 9.59% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 202,785 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 246,431 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,429 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
Salient Trust Co Lta initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $148.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 22,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Salient Trust Co Lta initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $175.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 19,375 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun (FDL)
Salient Trust Co Lta initiated holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun. The purchase prices were between $28.98 and $32.92, with an estimated average price of $30.81. The stock is now traded at around $34.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PPL Corp (PPL)
Salient Trust Co Lta initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $29.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,063 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Salient Trust Co Lta added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 52,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Salient Trust Co Lta added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 24.61%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 76,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Salient Trust Co Lta added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 88.78%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,737 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Salient Trust Co Lta added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 45.80%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,494 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)
Salient Trust Co Lta added to a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP by 60.89%. The purchase prices were between $8.18 and $10.52, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 84,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Salient Trust Co Lta added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 28.18%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Salient Trust Co Lta sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $157.92, with an estimated average price of $146.97.Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)
Salient Trust Co Lta sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $52.06 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $56.58.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Salient Trust Co Lta sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)
Salient Trust Co Lta sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $22.96 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $26.63.Sold Out: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)
Salient Trust Co Lta sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.86.Sold Out: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Salient Trust Co Lta sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43.
