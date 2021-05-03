Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, BlackRock Inc, Heartland Financial USA Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, U.S. Bancorp

- New Purchases: BLK, HTLF, IWM, DVY, XLF, VEA, RWO, MJ, MBB, IWP, IWD, IVW, GLD, BSV, BIV, AGG, PSX, WERN, WM, URI, DD, CINF,
- Added Positions: SPY, EFA, BND, VWO, IJR, GUNR, DG, DE, ABT, ORCL, CMG, CABO, ABBV, PANW, CRWD, MA, EEM, SLB, XLK, MDLZ, ACN, AFL, ADI, TFC, BRKS, CVX, NEE, LLY, KO, COST, EOG, T, TIP, KMB, FDX, GE, HAL, XEL, WEC, HRL, IBM, MMC,
- Reduced Positions: SBUX, ALXN, USB, GOOG, KLAC, BDX, HD, TMO, TYL, WCN, TDTT, MCD, DIS, FISV, TROW, MS, INTC, PRO, IAK, SLF, IHF, NKE, ICE, HTLD, LMT, DHR, TJX, PYPL, PBE, ROP, PAYX, VZ, WFC, XLNX, V, MRK, SPGI, XLB, BA, ISRG, CBRE, ILMN, IDXX, BAX, CSGP, CSCO, ADP, C, DUK, CLX, PM, FTV, BAC, FINX, AWK, YUMC, DSI, CI, AMGN, AEP, IVE, IWF, JHML, MO, AKAM, VTI, MMM, DEO, LKQ, SJM, MCHP, NVS, GIS, DGX, ETN, SEIC, STT, BRK.B, SU, XRAY, CCI, TRMB, UNP, MDU, SCHW, YUM,
- Sold Out: EW, QLYS, TGT, RTX, FPE, BIIB, CQQQ, DGRW, QUAL, XLE,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 236,207 shares, 15.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 98,824 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 158,827 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,045 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 171,753 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%
Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $830.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 976 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)
Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.45 and $52.92, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $50.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $225.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 978 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)
Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 229.69%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.236000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 142.45%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cable One Inc (CABO)
Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Cable One Inc by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $1746.06 and $2152.22, with an estimated average price of $1955.72. The stock is now traded at around $1802.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 392 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 35.58%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $151.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 47.78%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $139.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 50.43%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $207.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.Sold Out: Qualys Inc (QLYS)
Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $91.75 and $145.3, with an estimated average price of $111.79.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.Sold Out: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $52.84 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.71.
