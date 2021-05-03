Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, BlackRock Inc, Heartland Financial USA Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, U.S. Bancorp

New Purchases: BLK, HTLF, IWM, DVY, XLF, VEA, RWO, MJ, MBB, IWP, IWD, IVW, GLD, BSV, BIV, AGG, PSX, WERN, WM, URI, DD, CINF,

SPY, EFA, BND, VWO, IJR, GUNR, DG, DE, ABT, ORCL, CMG, CABO, ABBV, PANW, CRWD, MA, EEM, SLB, XLK, MDLZ, ACN, AFL, ADI, TFC, BRKS, CVX, NEE, LLY, KO, COST, EOG, T, TIP, KMB, FDX, GE, HAL, XEL, WEC, HRL, IBM, MMC, Reduced Positions: SBUX, ALXN, USB, GOOG, KLAC, BDX, HD, TMO, TYL, WCN, TDTT, MCD, DIS, FISV, TROW, MS, INTC, PRO, IAK, SLF, IHF, NKE, ICE, HTLD, LMT, DHR, TJX, PYPL, PBE, ROP, PAYX, VZ, WFC, XLNX, V, MRK, SPGI, XLB, BA, ISRG, CBRE, ILMN, IDXX, BAX, CSGP, CSCO, ADP, C, DUK, CLX, PM, FTV, BAC, FINX, AWK, YUMC, DSI, CI, AMGN, AEP, IVE, IWF, JHML, MO, AKAM, VTI, MMM, DEO, LKQ, SJM, MCHP, NVS, GIS, DGX, ETN, SEIC, STT, BRK.B, SU, XRAY, CCI, TRMB, UNP, MDU, SCHW, YUM,

North Liberty, IA, based Investment company Hills Bank & Trust Co Current Portfolio ) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, BlackRock Inc, Heartland Financial USA Inc, Dollar General Corp, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells Starbucks Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Tyler Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hills Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Hills Bank & Trust Co owns 247 stocks with a total value of $603 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 236,207 shares, 15.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 98,824 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 158,827 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,045 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 171,753 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $830.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.45 and $52.92, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $50.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $225.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $36.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $69.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hills Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.44. The stock is now traded at around $82.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 229.69%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.236000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 22,778 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 142.45%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $217.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Cable One Inc by 24.05%. The purchase prices were between $1746.06 and $2152.22, with an estimated average price of $1955.72. The stock is now traded at around $1802.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 35.58%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $151.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,031 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 47.78%. The purchase prices were between $125.56 and $138.3, with an estimated average price of $131.77. The stock is now traded at around $139.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hills Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 50.43%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $207.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,393 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $91.75 and $145.3, with an estimated average price of $111.79.

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $19.99.

Hills Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $52.84 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.71.