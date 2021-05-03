Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, PepsiCo Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Sells TJX Inc, Bank of Hawaii Corp, Ross Stores Inc

New Purchases: NSC, SASR, FMAO,

Added Positions: RTX, PEP, GD, REGN, ORCL, MMM, CSCO, FB, GOOGL, CHKP, ADP, SCHR, SEIC, UPS, JNJ, AAPL, VSEC, INTC, PG, BND, SCHB, SCHF, SCHA, SCHM,

Reduced Positions: TJX, BOH, ROST, TSCO, AGG, SCHO, UNH, VTEB, CNI, FFIV, GNTX, VIG, AMZN,

Bristow, VA, based Investment company Hendershot Investments Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, PepsiCo Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Oracle Corp, sells TJX Inc, Bank of Hawaii Corp, Ross Stores Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hendershot Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Hendershot Investments Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $431 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 120,398 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 48,078 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,250 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82% Intel Corp (INTC) - 247,275 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 96,354 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%

Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $283.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.54 and $27.58, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $24.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $37.98. The stock is now traded at around $45.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 70.15%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 156,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 54.15%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 79,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 49.35%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $190.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 47,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 54.96%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $488.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 15,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 174,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $197.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 45,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.