Hendershot Investments Inc. Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, PepsiCo Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Sells TJX Inc, Bank of Hawaii Corp, Ross Stores Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bristow, VA, based Investment company Hendershot Investments Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, PepsiCo Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Oracle Corp, sells TJX Inc, Bank of Hawaii Corp, Ross Stores Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hendershot Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Hendershot Investments Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $431 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hendershot Investments Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hendershot+investments+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hendershot Investments Inc.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 120,398 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 48,078 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,250 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82%
  4. Intel Corp (INTC) - 247,275 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 96,354 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%
New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $283.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc (FMAO)

Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.54 and $27.58, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $24.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR)

Hendershot Investments Inc. initiated holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $37.98. The stock is now traded at around $45.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 70.15%. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 156,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 54.15%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $145.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 79,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 49.35%. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $190.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 47,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 54.96%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $488.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 15,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 174,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Hendershot Investments Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $197.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 45,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hendershot Investments Inc.. Also check out:

1. Hendershot Investments Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Hendershot Investments Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hendershot Investments Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hendershot Investments Inc. keeps buying
