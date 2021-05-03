Avestar Capital, LLC Buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

New Purchases: XAR, DHI, LNG, NTES, EFX, SYF, VAC, AI, LSXMK, U, FISV, ITCI, BND, PHM, JACK, PLTR, MT, WKHS, GSHD, SPT, FNF, VLDR, LIT, DOCU, SNOW, SHOP, PBR, VIV, VIOG, PACB, LYB, TTD, IDA, ROKU, MSBI, TEAM, BHP, BAC, VTV, BCSF, TPGY, CIT, STWD, GDRX, DCP, EQIX, XLC, ARCC, BBL, CSX, GILD, XLV, OMF, XLF, STX, RMR, HHC, RJF, HLT, PSX, HDB, PEB, NXPI, LHX, HIG, NOW, GE, RNWK,

Investment company Avestar Capital, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF, D.R. Horton Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avestar Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Avestar Capital, LLC owns 286 stocks with a total value of $407 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 225,564 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 308,149 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,873 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 326,356 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.97% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 321,655 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.56%

Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.54 and $127.56, with an estimated average price of $120.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 32,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $99.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 23,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $78.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 26,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $112.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 16,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $232.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $43.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 29,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.22%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 308,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.97%. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.489200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 326,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 509.15%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 37,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $252.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 33,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 57.54%. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $354.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.10%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 67,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97.

Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18.

Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The sale prices were between $115.9 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $125.6.

Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $32.42 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.83.

Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13.

Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.