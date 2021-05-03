Avestar Capital, LLC Buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Avestar Capital, LLC Buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Avestar Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF, D.R. Horton Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avestar Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Avestar Capital, LLC owns 286 stocks with a total value of $407 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Avestar Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/avestar+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Avestar Capital, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 225,564 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43%
  2. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 308,149 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.22%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,873 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
  4. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 326,356 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.97%
  5. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 321,655 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.56%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.54 and $127.56, with an estimated average price of $120.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 32,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $78.32. The stock is now traded at around $99.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 23,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $78.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 26,101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in NetEase Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.74 and $132.47, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $112.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 16,844 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.88 and $189.88, with an estimated average price of $176.65. The stock is now traded at around $232.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,397 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Avestar Capital, LLC initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $43.14, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $43.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 29,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 74.22%. The purchase prices were between $59.94 and $60, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 308,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.97%. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.489200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 326,356 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 509.15%. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $63.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 37,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $252.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 33,968 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 57.54%. The purchase prices were between $317.79 and $350.67, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $354.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 10,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Avestar Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.10%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 67,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97.

Sold Out: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18.

Sold Out: First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The sale prices were between $115.9 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $125.6.

Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $32.42 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.83.

Sold Out: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)

Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $107.6 and $121.88, with an estimated average price of $115.13.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Avestar Capital, LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Avestar Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Avestar Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Avestar Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Avestar Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Avestar Capital, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider