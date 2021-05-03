Aldebaran Financial Inc. Buys American Well Corp, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Bank of America Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Aldebaran Financial Inc. Buys American Well Corp, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Bank of America Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Kingsport, TN, based Investment company Aldebaran Financial Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys American Well Corp, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells Amazon.com Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Bank of America Corp, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aldebaran Financial Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Aldebaran Financial Inc. owns 84 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aldebaran Financial Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aldebaran+financial+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aldebaran Financial Inc.
  1. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 107,454 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.78%
  2. Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 44,883 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,000 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
  4. American Well Corp (AMWL) - 2,194 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 17,887 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
New Purchase: American Well Corp (AMWL)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $14.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 2,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $38.43 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $44.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.853500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 32,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $341.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $146.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $156.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07. The stock is now traded at around $87.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $498.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Sold Out: HomeTrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $19.57 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.66.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aldebaran Financial Inc.. Also check out:

1. Aldebaran Financial Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Aldebaran Financial Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aldebaran Financial Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aldebaran Financial Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider