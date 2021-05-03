Aldebaran Financial Inc. Buys American Well Corp, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Bank of America Corp

- New Purchases: AMWL, BEP, DIA, ARKW, PNFP, AWK, ARKK, SPSM, XLK,
- Added Positions: BND, MDY, IWM, SPAB, EMN, PG, HD, VZ, SPY, MSFT, ABBV, ALB, MRK, ET, IAU, CVX, BA,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, T, FTNT, FHN, NOC, AEP, SQ, TOWN, RF, SPTM, JNJ, DIS, BRK.B, LOW, JPM, ECL, DUK, DG, TSLA, UNH, ED, SO, AL, PSX, UNP, LNG, CNC, MPC, KO, CARR, QQQ, SPLG, VIG,
- Sold Out: D, BAC, HTBI, COST,
These are the top 5 holdings of Aldebaran Financial Inc.
- VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 107,454 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.78%
- Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 44,883 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,000 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
- American Well Corp (AMWL) - 2,194 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 17,887 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $14.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 2,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)
Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $38.43 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $44.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.853500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 32,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $341.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $146.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $156.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)
Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07. The stock is now traded at around $87.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Aldebaran Financial Inc. added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $498.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Aldebaran Financial Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.Sold Out: HomeTrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI)
Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $19.57 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.66.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.
