Aldebaran Financial Inc. Buys American Well Corp, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Bank of America Corp

Kingsport, TN, based Investment company Aldebaran Financial Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys American Well Corp, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells Amazon.com Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Bank of America Corp, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aldebaran Financial Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Aldebaran Financial Inc. owns 84 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 107,454 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.78% Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 44,883 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,000 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% American Well Corp (AMWL) - 2,194 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. New Position Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 17,887 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $42.8, with an estimated average price of $27.19. The stock is now traded at around $14.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 2,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $38.43 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $44.31. The stock is now traded at around $38.853500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 32,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $341.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,135 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.36 and $187.47, with an estimated average price of $161.31. The stock is now traded at around $146.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,902 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.13 and $165.01, with an estimated average price of $151.7. The stock is now traded at around $156.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. initiated holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.48 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $79.07. The stock is now traded at around $87.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 22.14%. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $498.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $19.57 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.66.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18.