Private Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, Nordson Corp, Sells Cerner Corp, Illumina Inc, AbbVie Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Private Capital Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, Nordson Corp, Chegg Inc, iShares Silver Trust, sells Cerner Corp, Illumina Inc, AbbVie Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Blue Prism Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Capital Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Private Capital Advisors, Inc. owns 88 stocks with a total value of $521 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Private Capital Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+capital+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Private Capital Advisors, Inc.
  1. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 370,764 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 379,501 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,321 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 37,094 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio.
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 44,627 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)


Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $261.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 56,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)


Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $75.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 133,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chegg Inc (CHGG)


Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 94,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nordson Corp (NDSN)


Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Nordson Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.99 and $207.34, with an estimated average price of $194.67. The stock is now traded at around $211.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 40,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)


Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 314,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)


Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: eMagin Corp (EMAN)

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in eMagin Corp by 43.90%. The purchase prices were between $1.69 and $4.84, with an estimated average price of $3.37. The stock is now traded at around $2.621100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 29,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.

Sold Out: Blue Prism Group PLC (BPRMF)

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Blue Prism Group PLC. The sale prices were between $17.35 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $21.27.

Sold Out: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI)

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $17.69, with an estimated average price of $14.07.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Private Capital Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:


1. Private Capital Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks

2. Private Capital Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and

3. Private Capital Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Private Capital Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
