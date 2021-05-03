Private Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, Nordson Corp, Sells Cerner Corp, Illumina Inc, AbbVie Inc

New Purchases: PYPL, WPC, NDSN, CHGG, SLV, MRK, RCL, TWTR, DOCU, GME, MSOS, FSTX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Private Capital Advisors, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, Nordson Corp, Chegg Inc, iShares Silver Trust, sells Cerner Corp, Illumina Inc, AbbVie Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Blue Prism Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Private Capital Advisors, Inc. owns 88 stocks with a total value of $521 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 370,764 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 379,501 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,321 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 37,094 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 44,627 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $261.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 56,427 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.32 and $71.74, with an estimated average price of $68.48. The stock is now traded at around $75.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 133,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 94,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Nordson Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.99 and $207.34, with an estimated average price of $194.67. The stock is now traded at around $211.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 40,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 314,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in eMagin Corp by 43.90%. The purchase prices were between $1.69 and $4.84, with an estimated average price of $3.37. The stock is now traded at around $2.621100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 29,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $68.22 and $83.3, with an estimated average price of $75.13.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Blue Prism Group PLC. The sale prices were between $17.35 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $21.27.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $17.69, with an estimated average price of $14.07.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Private Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.