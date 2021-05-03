Cohen Capital Management, Inc. Buys Ayr Wellness Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Upwork Inc, Sells Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, GasLog, ViacomCBS Inc

- New Purchases: 3KJB, UPWK, ELAN, PRCH, OPEN, IFF, BAC, BIIB, CMI,
- Added Positions: CRM, OTIS, BABA, OCSL,
- Reduced Positions: COO, IVV, NUE, MA, PM, IEV, IWP, IWS,
- Sold Out: ANZBY, GLOG, VIAC, DD,
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 56,974 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 87,218 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 157,270 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 51,354 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,222 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio.
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ayr Wellness Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.74 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $25.6. The stock is now traded at around $24.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 138,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Upwork Inc (UPWK)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Upwork Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $57.04, with an estimated average price of $46.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 72,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 100,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 167,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $20.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 70,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $143.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 1596.12%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $226.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 17,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 48.67%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $78.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 47,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp by 66.85%. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $6. The stock is now traded at around $6.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZBY)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.54 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $20.16.Sold Out: GasLog Ltd (GLOG)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in GasLog Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.78 and $5.9, with an estimated average price of $5.2.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.
