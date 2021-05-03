Logo
Cohen Capital Management, Inc. Buys Ayr Wellness Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Upwork Inc, Sells Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, GasLog, ViacomCBS Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Corte Madera, CA, based Investment company Cohen Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Ayr Wellness Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Upwork Inc, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Porch Group Inc, sells Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, GasLog, ViacomCBS Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Cohen Capital Management, Inc. owns 131 stocks with a total value of $497 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cohen Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cohen+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cohen Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 56,974 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  2. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 87,218 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  3. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 157,270 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 51,354 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 70,222 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Ayr Wellness Inc (3KJB)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ayr Wellness Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.74 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $25.6. The stock is now traded at around $24.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 138,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Upwork Inc (UPWK)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Upwork Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $57.04, with an estimated average price of $46.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 72,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $34.49, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 100,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.77 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 167,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $20.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 70,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $143.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 1596.12%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $226.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 17,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 48.67%. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $78.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 47,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp by 66.85%. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $6.34, with an estimated average price of $6. The stock is now traded at around $6.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,022 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZBY)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.54 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $20.16.

Sold Out: GasLog Ltd (GLOG)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in GasLog Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.78 and $5.9, with an estimated average price of $5.2.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

Sold Out: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Cohen Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28.



