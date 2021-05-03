JBJ Investment Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Facebook Inc, Pinterest Inc, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Vail Resorts Inc, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: VOO, FB,
- Added Positions: VWO, BNDX, SCHZ, VTI, SCHP, VTEB, VEA, PINS, ACN, ABT, WMT, VZ, SPY, PPG, NVS, AJG, BDX,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, VGSH, MCD, LDOS, CSCO, MTN, DIS, D, UPS, PG, JPM, MSFT, JNJ, PEP, T, WM, NSC, AMGN, GM, IPG, DEO, SYY, BRK.B, AAPL, LMT, HD, RTX, XLK, KO, PH, VFC,
- Sold Out: SHW,
For the details of JBJ Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jbj+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JBJ Investment Partners, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 911,088 shares, 20.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 442,166 shares, 14.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,620,280 shares, 13.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 942,697 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.40%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 596,479 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.15%
JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $384.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 752 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $324.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 711 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
JBJ Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of JBJ Investment Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. JBJ Investment Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JBJ Investment Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JBJ Investment Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JBJ Investment Partners, LLC keeps buying