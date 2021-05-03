JBJ Investment Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Facebook Inc, Pinterest Inc, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Vail Resorts Inc, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: VOO, FB,

VOO, FB, Added Positions: VWO, BNDX, SCHZ, VTI, SCHP, VTEB, VEA, PINS, ACN, ABT, WMT, VZ, SPY, PPG, NVS, AJG, BDX,

VWO, BNDX, SCHZ, VTI, SCHP, VTEB, VEA, PINS, ACN, ABT, WMT, VZ, SPY, PPG, NVS, AJG, BDX, Reduced Positions: VIG, VGSH, MCD, LDOS, CSCO, MTN, DIS, D, UPS, PG, JPM, MSFT, JNJ, PEP, T, WM, NSC, AMGN, GM, IPG, DEO, SYY, BRK.B, AAPL, LMT, HD, RTX, XLK, KO, PH, VFC,

VIG, VGSH, MCD, LDOS, CSCO, MTN, DIS, D, UPS, PG, JPM, MSFT, JNJ, PEP, T, WM, NSC, AMGN, GM, IPG, DEO, SYY, BRK.B, AAPL, LMT, HD, RTX, XLK, KO, PH, VFC, Sold Out: SHW,

Investment company JBJ Investment Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Facebook Inc, Pinterest Inc, sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Vail Resorts Inc, AT&T Inc, General Motors Co, The Interpublic Group of Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JBJ Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, JBJ Investment Partners, LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $439 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JBJ Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jbj+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 911,088 shares, 20.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 442,166 shares, 14.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,620,280 shares, 13.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 942,697 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.40% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 596,479 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.15%

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $384.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $324.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JBJ Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3.