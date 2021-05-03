Cushman & Wakefield Hires Holly Tyson as Chief People Officer





Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, has appointed Holly Tyson as Chief People Officer, effective May 10.









In this role, Tyson will be responsible for leading Cushman & Wakefields human resources function and developing and implementing a customer-centric and results-focused people strategy for the firms 50,000 employees globally. She will be a member of the firms Global Management Team.









We are pleased to welcome Holly to Cushman & Wakefield as her proven success leading through change and focus on organizational effectiveness make her a great fit for ensuring our firm remains efficient and agile while also fostering an inclusive culture that serves our people, said Michelle MacKay, Cushman & Wakefields Chief Operating Officer. Holly joins us during an important time for the firm as we re-envision the employee experience in the workplace post-COVID-19.









Tyson is a data-led business leader with a particular focus on transformation and over 20 years public company HR leadership. She brings deep expertise in strategic talent management, succession planning, compensation, organizational effectiveness, culture change, inclusion and diversity. She joins Cushman & Wakefield from Zebra Technologies, a $4.5 billion hardware and software technology company, where she notably led the cultural integration of a major acquisition and managed COVID-19 challenges across the globe as CHRO. Prior to that, Tyson was CHRO at DICKS Sporting Goods, and before that, held the same role at The Brinks Company.









Im thrilled to join the team at Cushman & Wakefield and look forward to leading bold and innovative human resource initiatives that develop and empower the firms employees to deliver their best work, said Tyson.









Tyson serves as a member of the board of directors and treasurer of the Cancer Support Community, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing navigation, support, and community to all people impacted by cancer.









She holds a masters degree in organizational psychology from Columbia University and a bachelors degree from William & Mary.









About Cushman & Wakefield









Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow %40CushWake on Twitter.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005523/en/