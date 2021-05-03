Vishay Intertechnology AC Filtering Film Capacitors Withstand THB Testing of 40 °C, 93 % RH for 56 Days at Rated Voltage

Robust Metallized Polypropylene Devices Deliver Extremely Stable Capacitance and ESR in High Humidity Environments

MALVERN, Pa., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of metallized polypropylene AC filtering film capacitors optimized for high humidity environments. Vishay Roederstein MKP1847C AC Filtering devices withstand demanding temperature humidity bias (THB) testing 40 C, 93 % relative humidity for 56 days at rated voltage without altering their electrical characteristics.



The capacitors released today are designed to ensure extremely stable capacitance and ESR values over a long service life under harsh environmental conditions during operation. Compared to previous-generation devices, the MKP1847C AC Filtering series capacitors offer higher humidity robustness at a lower cost while maintaining the same footprint. The robust devices are ideal for input and output filtering in UPS systems, renewable energy inverter grid interfaces, and welding equipment.

MKP1847C AC Filtering series capacitors feature a wide capacitance range from 1 F up to 70 F, with tolerance down to 10 %, and rated voltages of 230 VAC, 250 VAC, 275 VAC, 310 VAC, and 350 VAC. The devices offer low self-inductance of < 1 nH per mm of lead spacing, high peak current capabilities up to 750 A, and high RMS current up to 26 A. Offered in a flame-retardant plastic case with a resin seal, the robust capacitors features a high operating temperature to +105 C.

Samples and production quantities of the MKP1847C AC Filtering series are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the worlds largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com .

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/[email protected] AC filtering film capacitors withstand THB testing of 40 C, 93 % RH for 56 days at rated voltage. - https://bit.ly/3ebgjHw

Link to product datasheet:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?26077 (MKP1847C AC Filtering)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157719033096025