Schwab's Volunteer Week Goes Virtual, Expands to Month of Service

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



More than 6,000 Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade employees will honor the companys long-standing culture of investing in its communities through philanthropy and volunteer service by participating in Schwab Volunteer Month May 3-28, 2021. For the first time in its history, the program will shift to an all-virtual format, providing more ways for employees and nonprofit partners to volunteer while staying safe during the pandemic. In addition, the event will be expanded from one week to nearly an entire month, providing more opportunities for involvement.



Schwab Volunteer Month is an inspiring time of year and underscores the importance of service at Schwabnot just for our clients but also for our communities, said Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, president of Charles Schwab Foundation. As the pandemic continues to affect how we live and work, were keeping the spirit of service alive by going virtual and expanding the length of our volunteerism program to a month. These changes will help us provide more flexibility for our employees and nonprofit partners at a time when community needs are greater than ever.



Now in its 18th year, Schwab Volunteer Month began as a single day of service on May 13, 2004, with just over 1,000 employee volunteers serving 37 nonprofits in seven cities across the country. Despite the ongoing pandemic, this year Schwab Volunteer Month will engage more than 6,000 employees serving more than 130 nonprofits nationwide.



Many Schwab Volunteer Month projects are designed to help nonprofits increase the financial empowerment and well-being of the people they serve, and Schwab and TD Ameritrade employees have the opportunity to give back to their communities in a variety of ways, while staying safe and socially distanced.



Among the more than 280 volunteer projects available are Sky%26rsquo%3Bs+the+Limit, a nonprofit that works with underrepresented young entrepreneurs to provide support, resources and mentors to help them become job creators and strengthen the economy; Homeward+Bound, which creates pathways out of homelessness and provides essential services to families seeking permanent housing; and Boys+and+Girls+Clubs+of+America, which provides a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow through mentorship and youth development programs.



Follow Schwab Volunteer Week on social media at #Schwab4Good and on Facebook: %40CarrieSchwabPomerantz1, LinkedIn: CarrieSchwabPomerantz, and Twitter: %40CarrieSchwab. Learn more about Schwab%26rsquo%3Bs+commitment+to+its+communities.



About Charles Schwab Foundation



Charles Schwab Foundation is an independent nonprofit public benefit corporation, funded by The Charles Schwab Corporation and classified by the IRS as a charity under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Foundation is neither a part of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC) nor its parent company, The Charles Schwab Corporation. Its mission is to educate, volunteer and advocate on behalf of those in need so that everyone has the opportunity to achieve financial well-being. More information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aboutschwab.com%2Fcitizenship.



About Charles Schwab & Co.



At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients goals with passion and integrity.



More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 31.9 million active brokerage accounts, 2.1 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.6 million banking accounts, and approximately $7.07 trillion in client assets. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., TD Ameritrade, Inc., and TD Ameritrade Clearing, Inc., (members SIPC, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sipc.org), and their affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aboutschwab.com.



0521-1PVL

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005115/en/

