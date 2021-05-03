Schwab's Volunteer Week Goes Virtual, Expands to Month of Service





More than 6,000 Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade employees will honor the companys long-standing culture of investing in its communities through philanthropy and volunteer service by participating in Schwab Volunteer Month May 3-28, 2021. For the first time in its history, the program will shift to an all-virtual format, providing more ways for employees and nonprofit partners to volunteer while staying safe during the pandemic. In addition, the event will be expanded from one week to nearly an entire month, providing more opportunities for involvement.









Schwab Volunteer Month is an inspiring time of year and underscores the importance of service at Schwabnot just for our clients but also for our communities, said Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, president of Charles Schwab Foundation. As the pandemic continues to affect how we live and work, were keeping the spirit of service alive by going virtual and expanding the length of our volunteerism program to a month. These changes will help us provide more flexibility for our employees and nonprofit partners at a time when community needs are greater than ever.









Now in its 18th year, Schwab Volunteer Month began as a single day of service on May 13, 2004, with just over 1,000 employee volunteers serving 37 nonprofits in seven cities across the country. Despite the ongoing pandemic, this year Schwab Volunteer Month will engage more than 6,000 employees serving more than 130 nonprofits nationwide.









Many Schwab Volunteer Month projects are designed to help nonprofits increase the financial empowerment and well-being of the people they serve, and Schwab and TD Ameritrade employees have the opportunity to give back to their communities in a variety of ways, while staying safe and socially distanced.









Among the more than 280 volunteer projects available are Sky%26rsquo%3Bs+the+Limit, a nonprofit that works with underrepresented young entrepreneurs to provide support, resources and mentors to help them become job creators and strengthen the economy; Homeward+Bound, which creates pathways out of homelessness and provides essential services to families seeking permanent housing; and Boys+and+Girls+Clubs+of+America, which provides a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow through mentorship and youth development programs.









