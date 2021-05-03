ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB:ADMQ): Gamer/YouTuber Brianna @RoyallyB Soon to Launch New Birthday Kit Products in Market

FORT WORTH, TX, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. ( ADMQ) announced today that the well-known Gamer/YouTuber Brianna @RoyallyB will introduce her new birthday kit products to her merch line. If your child is looking to host a Royally B celebration, please check out the great products Brianna has at https://royallyb.com/ .



FW Promo, the wholly owned subsidiary of ADMQ, has designed and sourced these kits. We anticipate delivery to Brianna this week. Marc Johnson, ADMQ CEO, said: Brianna is one of the fastest growing YouTubers in the world. It is great to see a successful YouTuber deliver such positive messages that young kids can relate to. Brianna is one of the select few YouTubers I allow my own children to watch.

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $5.1 million in 2020. The Company sells Anything With A Logo on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com , developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

