Morgan Stanley and Howard University Announce Inaugural Class of HBCU Scholars Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Morgan Stanley and Howard University Announce Inaugural Class of HBCU Scholars Program

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



Morgan Stanley and Howard University today announced the first cohort of students from Howard selected to participate in Morgan Stanleys inaugural HBCU+Scholars+Program, an integrated program to support students at three Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Five outstanding first-year students have been selected to receive the four-year scholarships to Howard, which will cover tuition, room and board in order to fully remove financial barriers to higher education.



The goal of the HBCU Scholars Program is to set students up on a path to educational attainment and financial independence by lifting the barrier of higher education costs. In addition, Morgan Stanley is introducing programming aimed at preparing scholars for their post-graduate careers as well as related programming offered to the broader student body and faculty, including virtual and on-site components to complement the on-campus curriculum. The HBCU Scholars Program will also feature Morgan Stanley mentors and sponsors to support the scholars along their journey.



Supporting diversity in the communities where we work and live is a core value at Morgan Stanley. Through lifting the barrier of higher education costs, this program will help improve the economic opportunities for these HBCU students, said Susan Reid, Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion at Morgan Stanley and Director of the Institute for Inclusion. We are pleased to congratulate the five highly accomplished scholars we are welcoming to Howard, and we look forward to working with them on their educational and career journeys.



From local tutors to translators for those seeking government assistance, the first five students selected to become Morgan Stanley HBCU Scholars at Howard possess impressive resumes that include internships, community service projects and academic achievements.



A crucial component of Howards mission is to support individuals who have the talent and ability to excel but have been held back by a lack of access and opportunity. We are extremely appreciative of Morgan Stanley for helping us provide those opportunities to deserving students, said Wayne A. I. Frederick, President of Howard University. All students deserve the chance to test the full reach of their potential without having to scale back their dreams because of financial realities. This scholarship program will help Howard students pursue and attain personal and professional success and empower them to be of greatest service to their communities.



The initiative was developed by Morgan Stanleys newly established Institute+for+Inclusion and is a part of the Firms larger mission to create an integrated, holistic and transparent diversity and inclusion strategy, both internally and externally.



The program will begin in the fall 2021 semester. The 2025 class of Spelman+College and Morehouse+College scholars were announced in April.



Howard University Class of 2025 Morgan Stanley HBCU Scholars:



Oseghale Esene


Upper Marlboro, Maryland



Matthew Margerum


Cleveland, Ohio



Rene-Jasmine Martial-Vann


Orem, Utah



Maia Patterson


Orlando, Florida



Tcherika Petit-Frere


Tamarac, Florida



To learn more about the participating HBCUs, please visit Howard+University, Morehouse+College and Spelman+College.



About Morgan Stanley



Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firms employees serve clients worldwide, including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.



About Howard University



Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private, research university that is comprised of 13 schools and colleges. Students pursue more than 140 programs of study leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service and has produced one Schwarzman Scholar, three Marshall Scholars, four Rhodes Scholars, 12 Truman Scholars, 25 Pickering Fellows and more than 165 Fulbright recipients. Howard also produces more on-campus African-American Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information on Howard University, visit www.howard.edu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005528/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)