Forbes Names Kelly® One of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Forbes Names Kelly® One of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Special Recognition Follows Launch of Kellys Bold [email protected] Initiative

TROY, Mich., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review of companies dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, Forbes has named Kelly to its fourth annual Americas Best Employers for Diversity list. The recognition comes six months after the launch of Kellys [email protected] initiative.

Kelly is committed to connecting people to work that enriches their lives, said Peter Quigley, President and CEO of Kelly. We call it our Noble Purpose, and its part of what drives us to expand opportunities for all workers. Diversity, equity and inclusion are at the very center of building the workforce of the future and we support clients in that endeavor every day.

Last September, Quigley joined other business leaders in becoming a member of CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion. In doing so, Kelly committed to being a workplace where diversity is embraced and employees are supported to take steps to increase equity and inclusion.

The Forbes recognition is based on market research by Statista Inc., including a survey of 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees to pinpoint the companies most dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion. Respondents belonging to underrepresented groups were asked to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the 500 employers that not only received the most recommendations, but also promote diversity in leadership and support the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives.

When we launched our [email protected] initiative last fall, we started by changing our own hiring practices, said Quigley. We updated our policy around minor drug offenses specifically marijuana convictions to provide people with low-level criminal offenses greater access to work within the company. We also use review technology across our job postings to facilitate equitable and inclusive hiring. And we continue to call on like-minded leaders and organizations to join us in making changes that can help knock down unjust barriers to work.

In a recent survey commissioned by Kelly, four in five Americans (81%) said companies should do more to remove discriminatory hiring policies or practices. In turn, 76% of Americans say they are more likely to support a business or company that is committed to breaking down barriers that prevent Americans from finding employment.

In 2020, Kelly also launched five employee affinity groups for Black, LatinX, LGBTQ, women and millennial employees. These groups help create an environment where everyone feels encouraged to be their authentic selves, and they support the professional development of employees.

About Kelly
Kelly connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. Were always thinking about whats next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 370,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with whats next for you.

Media Contact
Christian Taske
Kelly
248-561-8823
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIyODIwMCM0MTYxNDQ2IzIwMDQyMzQ=
89cf1182-c4c1-4a2d-8037-bd72a1f28c70
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)