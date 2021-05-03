Logo
Groupon Launches New Mother's Day Campaign to Help Families Make Up for Lost 'Mom Time' During the Pandemic and Find New Experiences to Do Together

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



Groupon, the experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive, announced a new Mothers Day campaign aiming to help families make up for lost time together due to the pandemic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005536/en/

Groupon, the experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive, has a new Mothers Day campaign aimed at helping families make up for lost time together due to the pandemic. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Groupon, the experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive, has a new Mothers Day campaign aimed at helping families make up for lost time together due to the pandemic. (Graphic: Business Wire)



According to the results of a new survey by Groupon, the average person missed out on nearly a month of quality time, or roughly 28 days, with their mom as a result of the pandemic. The lack of interaction has made this Mothers Day more important than ever as 80% of respondents said they plan to use the occasion as an opportunity to make up for lost time and build new memories with their moms. In fact, spending time with Mom or grandma was the number one reason (identified by 60% of survey respondents) why people are getting the COVID-19 vaccine.



The survey asked 2,000 peopleincluding 1,000 Momstheir thoughts on celebrating Mothers Day and found 84% of respondents are more eager to visit their moms this year following the challenges of 2020. According to the same survey, 60% of Moms said 2020 was their most stressful year as a parent and identified the following as the biggest challenges they faced during the pandemic:





  • Coping with everything going on in the world





  • Trying to keep their family healthy and safe





  • Maintaining a healthy exercise/workout/activity regimen,





  • Having difficult conversations with their children about everything going on in the world





  • Taking enough me time





While you cant make up for missed time with loved ones all at once, Groupon knows that Mothers Day is the perfect opportunity for families to start making new memories together, said Brian Fields, Chief Commercial Officer at Groupon. No matter how you plan to celebrate Mothers Day this year, Groupon has so many options for families to show the moms in their lives just how amazing they truly are.



According to Moms, the top experiences and gifts that they want for Mothers Day include:





  • Spending time with the family





  • Getting flowers





  • Going to a nice restaurant





  • Getting a card





  • Doing an outdoor activity as a family





With more consumers looking to get back out there and re-experience the everyday, Groupon launched a four-week So+%23%40%24%25ing+Readycampaign in April aimed at connecting consumers with local merchants in their community. Now, Groupon wants to do the same for families by offering local experiences that will allow them to celebrate Mothers Day together, again.



To view the entire Groupon Mothers Day collection where you find thrilling experiences, relaxing massage+and+spa+packages and mouth-watering eats (and of course flowers), please visit gr.pn%2Fmoms.



About Groupon:



Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For our customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For our merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005536/en/

