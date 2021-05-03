Logo
PeopleReady Earns Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie® Awards in 2021 American Business Awards®

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image



In recognition of its innovative advancements and creative efforts in connecting people and work, staffing leader PeopleReady was named the winner of gold, silver and bronze Stevie Awards in the 19th annual American Business Awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005552/en/

In recognition of its innovative advancements and creative efforts in connecting people and work, staffing leader PeopleReady was named the winner of gold, silver and bronze Stevie Awards in the 19th annual American Business Awards. (Photo: Business Wire)

In recognition of its innovative advancements and creative efforts in connecting people and work, staffing leader PeopleReady was named the winner of gold, silver and bronze Stevie Awards in the 19th annual American Business Awards. (Photo: Business Wire)



The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. A record number of over 3,800 nominations were submitted for consideration this year in a wide range of categories by organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry.



PeopleReadys JobStack app was recognized for its vital role in helping job seekers connect to opportunities amid the pandemic and aiding businesses in navigating an unpredictable climate, winning both a gold award in the business and government services category and a bronze award for best user experience. The staffing leaders branding refresh, which focuses on its new Work Within Reach brand promise and underscores its commitment to providing solutions that meet candidates where they are and enable companies to connect with the quality workforce they need, was honored with a silver award for brand renovation of the year.



Temporary jobs have been crucial during unprecedented times and are becoming a cornerstone in the changing world of work. PeopleReady is proud to be honored by the American Business Awards in this years Stevie Awards for innovation and creativity in connecting people and work, said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady. Our focus is on helping to make something that can be difficultwhether thats finding workers or finding workeasier and faster by putting quality work and a quality workforce within reach.



The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as were poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months, said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. This years Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people.



Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com%2FABA.



About PeopleReady



PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.



About the Stevie Awards



Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women%7CFuture+Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.StevieAwards.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210503005552/en/

