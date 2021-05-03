Vishay Intertechnology AC Filtering Film Capacitors Withstand THB Testing of 40 °C, 93 % RH for 56 Days at Rated Voltage

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vishay Intertechnology AC Filtering Film Capacitors Withstand THB Testing of 40 °C, 93 % RH for 56 Days at Rated Voltage

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Robust Metallized Polypropylene Devices Deliver Extremely Stable Capacitance and ESR in High Humidity Environments

MALVERN, Pa., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (: VSH) today introduced a new series of metallized polypropylene AC filtering film capacitors optimized for high humidity environments. Vishay Roederstein MKP1847C AC Filtering devices withstand demanding temperature humidity bias (THB) testing 40 C, 93 % relative humidity for 56 days at rated voltage without altering their electrical characteristics.

The capacitors released today are designed to ensure extremely stable capacitance and ESR values over a long service life under harsh environmental conditions during operation. Compared to previous-generation devices, the MKP1847C AC Filtering series capacitors offer higher humidity robustness at a lower cost while maintaining the same footprint. The robust devices are ideal for input and output filtering in UPS systems, renewable energy inverter grid interfaces, and welding equipment.

MKP1847C AC Filtering series capacitors feature a wide capacitance range from 1 F up to 70 F, with tolerance down to 10 %, and rated voltages of 230 VAC, 250 VAC, 275 VAC, 310 VAC, and 350 VAC. The devices offer low self-inductance of < 1 nH per mm of lead spacing, high peak current capabilities up to 750 A, and high RMS current up to 26 A. Offered in a flame-retardant plastic case with a resin seal, the robust capacitors features a high operating temperature to +105 C.

Samples and production quantities of the MKP1847C AC Filtering series are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the worlds largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the (

VSH, Financial). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology
Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/[email protected] AC filtering film capacitors withstand THB testing of 40 C, 93 % RH for 56 days at rated voltage. - https://bit.ly/3ebgjHw

Link to product datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?26077 (MKP1847C AC Filtering)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157719033096025

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
[email protected]
or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIyODIwOCM0MTYxNTM1IzIwMTk4MDU=
5d3d502d-c364-40b8-acda-db09b663dd91
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)