Nxt-ID, Inc. Prepays $3.0 million of its Senior Secured Term Loan Facility

Oxford, Connecticut, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nxt-ID, Inc. ( NXTD) (the Company, we, or our), a provider of healthcare devices and services, announced today that it had prepaid an additional $3.0 million of its Senior Secured Term Loan Facility.

Commented Vincent S. Miceli, CEO: On Monday, May 3, 2021, we made a voluntary prepayment of the Term Loan in the amount of $3.0 million. We did not incur a prepayment premium related to this prepayment. At current interest rates, the Company expects that this prepayment will save the Company approximately $400 thousand in interest expense on an annual basis. The Company plans to reinvest the interest cost savings in our continuing new product development efforts and to accelerate repayment of the remaining Term Loan balance.

Miceli further commented: De-levering the Term Debt is and has been a key objective for the Company and this significant prepayment reflects our continued commitment to building shareholder value. To date, the Company has repaid approximately $14.3 mil or 86% of its Term Loan from inception. After this prepayment, the Companys Term Loan balance is approximately $2.2 million.

About Nxt-ID, Inc.

Nxt-ID, Inc. ( NXTD) provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. The Company has extensive experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization and sensor technologies. Through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, Nxt-ID, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through dealers/distributors and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. Learn more about Nxt-ID at www.nxt-id.com . For Nxt-ID, Inc. corporate information contact: [email protected]

