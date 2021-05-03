Football Legend Ron Jaworski aka "Jaws" To Appear as Special Guest on This Weeks' Vegaswinners New Podcast "Krush House"

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance, and professional advice, released the second episode of its new podcast, "Krush House" on its website at www.vegaswinners.com.

The second show features former NFL Quarterback, NFC Player of the Year and ESPN announcer Ron Jaworski as this episode's special guest. Ron talks about the NFL draft, his time playing football, his broadcast career, and his love for golf.

"Ron is a true legend when it comes to football," said Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS. "All of his years on the field and commentating on games gives him an upper hand when it comes to knowing who the better teams are and picking games."

Ron Jaworski is a former football quarterback and Philadelphia Eagles legend. He was also an NFL analyst on ESPN and is a Monday night football commentator. He is also the CEO of Ron Jaworski Golf Management, Inc., based in Blackwood, New Jersey, and manages golf courses in southern New Jersey, northeast Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Krush House airs weekly on Friday's at www.https://vegaswinners.com featuring company CEO "The King of Vegas Sports Handicapping" Wayne Allyn Root, former Baywatch star Angelica Bridges and comedian Frank Nicotero. This week the show covers the NFL draft and upcoming MLB game betting picks. Sideline reporter Deb Whitcas travels to Las Vegas to visit Topgolf and enlists golf fans to take her up on outrageous bets to win drinks and other prizes and maybe lose some things too!.

Winners, Inc. (OTC "WNRS") through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. (www.vegaswinners.com) is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users.

