BioSig Technologies, Inc. Invited to Present at Wall Street Conference

Westport, CT, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. ( BSGM) (BioSig or the Company), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that Ken Londoner, Chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc. will provide a keynote update during the Wall Street Conference on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 12:05 pm ET.

The invitation-only event is due to take place at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida. Twelve companies from the MedTech, biotech, and technology sectors have been invited to present during the event attended by the financial industry leaders, government representatives, and business leaders across various industries.

BioSigs PURE EP System is an advanced signal acquisition and processing platform that aims to drive procedural efficiency and efficacy in electrophysiology. The system provides essential diagnostic signals with high clinical value in all cardiac ablations that treat irregular heartbeats or arrhythmias.

One in 18 Americans suffers from cardiac arrhythmia. Atrial fibrillation is the most common arrhythmia type, affecting over 33 million people worldwide, including over 6 million in the U.S. The number of people suffering from atrial fibrillation is expected to reach 8-12 million by 2050.1 According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), atrial fibrillation causes more than 750,000 hospitalizations in the U.S. each year, resulting in approximately $6 billion in healthcare spending annually2.

More than 40 physicians have completed over 800 patient cases with the PURE EP System across nine clinical sites to date. The PURE EP System has been awarded FDA 510(k) clearance. The Company commenced commercialization in 2020, having recently announced commercial sales to St. Davids HealthCare of Austin, Texas, and HCA Healthcare-owned hospital, and Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals (www.biosig.com).



The Company's first product, the PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring, and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (ii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iv) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (v) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vi) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







1 Top 10 Things You should Know About Heart Rhythm; Scripps Health.

2 Managing Atrial Fibrillation; Lisa Eramom MA, Medical Economics Journal, February 25, 2019, Volume 96, Issue 4



